Selena Gomez Has Changed So Much Since Her Disney Channel Days

When we look at Selena Gomez now, 10 years after the premiere of her Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, we barely remember she was once a little girl pretending to be a wizard, and before that hanging out with Barney & Friends (with then-BFF Demi Lovato). But while we love seeing Selena grow as a woman and in her career, we also love reminiscing about those good old days when her dimples were adorable and her fashion choices a little less designer filled, so we've compiled some of the "Bad Liar" singer's best throwback photos. Take a walk down memory lane ahead.

