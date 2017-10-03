Selena Reacts to Her Grammy Win in a Recently Discovered 1994 Interview

 Skip Nav
Selena and her many appearances on commercials and ads recently became part of an ongoing American Enterprise exhibit at The National Museum of American History in Washington D.C., and while putting it together, the museum found this "lost" interview Selena gave in 1994. It's a clip from the program Tejano USA found on a TV camera donated by Univision to the museum. The footage was taken in April 1994, right before the Tejano singer performed at the Texas Live music festival sponsored by Coca Cola. In it, she spoke candidly about winning her 1993 Grammy for her album Live!.

"I had this huge knot in my stomach and then they announced the winner," she said smiling. "We haven't had time to celebrate because we've been working. It's a good problem to have though." She also talks about not being able to bring in a camera into the Grammys (so cute!) and her guest stint on the telenovela Dos Mujeres, Un Camino.
Image Source: Everett Collection
