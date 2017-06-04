Why Wouldn't You Want to Work Out to These Zumba Routines Using Selena's Hit Songs?

If you're obsessed with Selena (because who isn't?) and Zumba workouts (again, everyone is, too), then we have found the perfect mecca for you! These amazing Zumba routines that'll make you sweat are set to some of Selena's hit songs, like "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" and "Como La Flor." We don't have scientific proof on this yet, but we're pretty sure you'll burn even more calories by singing along and channeling your inner queen of tejano music.