In a Rare Interview, Selena Revealed Her Plans on Becoming an International Superstar

During a recently resurfaced interview she gave about a year before her untimely death, Selena Quintanilla spoke about what she wanted to do with her career. In December 1994, Selena sat down with a young Ana María Canseco and spoke openly about her plans for the future on Telemundo's Un Nuevo Día.

"My plans for the future is to become an international artist — not only of Mexican music, but English music as well. I don't have to be successful in the English market, I just have to try to be the best that I can be. And trying is enough for me," she said in Spanish.

In the interview, connected to the release of her album Amor Prohíbido, the Tejano singer also revealed some of her favorite songs, and they are the ones you can't stop playing, even 22 years after her passing. "My favorite song, well there are a lot, like 'Como La Flor,' I love the song 'La Carcacha,' 'Amor Prohibido,' and 'Techno Cumbia' because it's a bit more rock," she said. "The truth is I love to sing everything and I think it comes through in all my CDs and the songs. I try to give each song my all." Watch the video above to see what her thoughts were on being dubbed "La Reina de Tejano" and how she felt performing.
