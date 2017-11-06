 Skip Nav
8 Zumba Workouts to Shakira's Music That'll Have You on Your Feet in Seconds

You probably already can't help but stand up and dance every time a Shakira song comes on — if you can manage to stay seated through "Chantaje" or "Waka Waka," tell us, how do you do it? So you might as well sneak in a little workout every time you play your favorite tune by the Colombian singer on repeat. That's exactly what learning these Zumba choreographies to some of Shakira's biggest hits will help you do. Put on your leggings, grab a towel, and scroll ahead.

Your Eyes Will Be Glued to Shakira and Prince Royce's Sexy Dance Tutorial
"Waka Waka"
"La Bicicleta"
"Dare (La La La)"
"Chantaje"
"Loca"
"Rabiosa"
"Can't Remember to Forget You"
"Deja Vu"
