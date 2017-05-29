15 Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom

It's inevitable. Even after all of the times you've yelled at your mom saying you'll never be as irrational, strict, or protective as she is, sorry to break it to you, but it's happening: you're probably turning into your mom.

Don't fight it. As much as Latina moms can be a lot to deal with (isn't every mom sometimes, really?), they are admirable and take care of their kids and families like no one else can. So whether you've started using every container imaginable to store food in your fridge or you've offered someone Vicks VapoRub when they said they were sick, the symptoms are here to stay. Keep scrolling to see the signs you are turning into your mom.