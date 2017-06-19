 Skip Nav
17 Things You Should Never (No, No Way) Say to Your Latina Mom
17 Things You Should Never (No, No Way) Say to Your Latina Mom

Your mom is a strong woman — what we call "una mujer de armas tomar" — which is why you need to be careful when speaking to her. You should know that thinking twice about the words you're going to use (whether you're telling her something important or simply responding to one of her questions) is a must, and that if you have bad news, you might want to have someone there for emotional support (because she's going to yell). She might have said the words "you can tell me anything" before, but we know that's a lie. There are just certain words you could never utter in her presence, no matter what. Here they are — you've been warned.

