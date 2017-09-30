14 Hearty Latin Recipes That Happen to Be Vegan

Ask anyone who's ever tried to go vegan what the biggest challenge is, and most will agree that it's maintaining variety in your meal options. Whether you're adopting this lifestyle change for good or just part-time, the biggest thing you can do is keep your recipes interesting and packed with real ingredients and lots of veggies — rather than imitation versions of everything. Here, we've rounded up 14 Latin-inspired recipes, from tacos to soups and even baked casseroles. You'll be thanking us for not finding yourself hungry again an hour later.



