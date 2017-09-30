 Skip Nav
14 Hearty Latin Recipes That Happen to Be Vegan

Ask anyone who's ever tried to go vegan what the biggest challenge is, and most will agree that it's maintaining variety in your meal options. Whether you're adopting this lifestyle change for good or just part-time, the biggest thing you can do is keep your recipes interesting and packed with real ingredients and lots of veggies — rather than imitation versions of everything. Here, we've rounded up 14 Latin-inspired recipes, from tacos to soups and even baked casseroles. You'll be thanking us for not finding yourself hungry again an hour later.

Related
16 Pasta Recipes With a Latin Touch That Are Worth Every Calorie

Vegan Slow-Cooker Pinto Bean Enchiladas
Avocado Black Bean Mexican Salad
Chilaquiles With Cashew and Coriander Crema
Freezer Vegan Breakfast Burritos
Vegan Chili
Hearts of Palm Tacos
Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Chili
Sweet Potato, Quinoa, and Veggie Enchilada Bake
Seasoned Chickpea Taco Salad
Vegan Quesadillas
Quinoa Tacos
Chipotle-Inspired Vegan Burrito Bowl
Vegan Red Pozole
Squash Saltado
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
