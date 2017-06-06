25 White Wine Sangrias to Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Tell us: is there anything better than a hot, steamy day outdoors with a plate full of delicious food in one hand and a refreshing glass of sangria in the other one? That really is what we call a successful Summer weekend day!

For the first part of that dreamy scenario, we've already got you covered with these yummy Latin-inspired BBQ recipes. And for the second step, there's this list of ice-cold white wine sangrias with tropical fruits like pineapple, kiwi, and mango that'll satisfy your thirst all season long. Grab your favorite pitcher and get mixing!