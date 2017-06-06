 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
25 White Wine Sangrias to Keep You Cool All Summer Long
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
Selena Gomez
You Can't See the Best Thing About Selena Gomez's Denim Jacket: Its Price Tag
Latina Food
Cheesy Lobster Elote Will Make You Say, "Get in My Belly!"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 26  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
25 White Wine Sangrias to Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Tell us: is there anything better than a hot, steamy day outdoors with a plate full of delicious food in one hand and a refreshing glass of sangria in the other one? That really is what we call a successful Summer weekend day!

For the first part of that dreamy scenario, we've already got you covered with these yummy Latin-inspired BBQ recipes. And for the second step, there's this list of ice-cold white wine sangrias with tropical fruits like pineapple, kiwi, and mango that'll satisfy your thirst all season long. Grab your favorite pitcher and get mixing!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FoodSummerSangriaHappy HourDrinksCocktails
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food News
Remember Zima? The Clear, Alcoholic Soda From the '90s Is Back!
by Anna Monette Roberts
Lobster Elote
Latina Food
Cheesy Lobster Elote Will Make You Say, "Get in My Belly!"
by Terry Carter
Tweets About Being Latino
Humor
17 Tweets About Growing Up Latinx That'll Have You Nodding So Hard
by Emilia Benton
Latin Summer Cocktails
Summer
25+ Refreshing Summer Cocktails You'll Be Sipping Poolside
by Alessandra Foresto
Rosé Sage Sangria Recipe
Party Planning
A Fall-Friendly White Wine Sangria
by Katie Sweeney
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds