A Look Back at Demi Lovato's Dating History

Demi Lovato has been in the spotlight for a long time, so it's no wonder she's been linked to a few different men. Some have only been brief flings you probably don't even remember, while others have been around for years and left a mark when things ended (we're not over her breakup with Wilmer Valderrama yet). From a relationship she had when she first started out her career in 2007 to her long-term BFs, here's a look at Demi's love life.



