If you thought William Levy was attractive before, he's about to jump to the top of your list as the hunk you're swooning over. The Cuban actor shared a few videos and photos of his first father-daughter dance, and we're just going to say he was basically Prince Charming.

William accompanied his 7-year-old daughter, Kailey, to the school dance and did everything a great date would do: He waited for Kailey at the bottom of the stairs as she made her dramatic entrance wearing a white ballgown with lots of tulle. He got her a corset and gently placed it around her wrist in the car as Kailey's mom, Elizabeth, filmed the whole thing. He called her a princess. It was truly perfect! Scroll ahead to check out the adorable night William and his daughter had.