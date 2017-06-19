17 Too-Real Parenting Quotes From Zoe Saldana That'll Make You Love Her Even More

Zoe Saldana is not going to sugarcoat it for you: being a mom (yes, even in Hollywood) can be complicated, draining, and messy. Of course, all that matters to the Puerto Rican-Dominican actress is being there for her 1-year-old twins, Cy and Bowie, giving them all the care and support they need — but Zoe will be the first to tell you she's probably doing all that loving with a little poop on her hair. Now that Zoe has welcomed her third child, Zen, it's back to the trenches with the little one.

From the emotional process that is sleep training to the hurdles of wanting to pass along her native Spanish and her husband's Italian to her kids to negotiating with Hollywood studios to pay for her daycare, scroll ahead for 17 times Zoe was deadpan honest about her experience being a mom.