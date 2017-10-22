Admit It: You Still Fantasize About These Sex Scenes From American Horror Story

American Horror Story has never shied away from delivering some of the steamiest (and most WTF-worthy) sex scenes ever aired on television. Sure, technically it is a horror show and it's supposed to be frightening for viewers to watch, but it's hard (pun intended) to be afraid when you're slightly turned on. Ahead, we've rounded up the top 10 raunchiest moments from the series that you'll want to go back and replay over and over again.