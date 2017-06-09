 Skip Nav
Book-Lovers Will Immediately Recognize the Inspiration Behind This Romantic Shoot
Book-Lovers Will Immediately Recognize the Inspiration Behind This Romantic Shoot

Shot on Prince Edward Island, this couples shoot between two islanders in love was inspired by the tales of author Lucy Maud Montgomery. The Anne of Green Gables author set her classic stories in the Cavendish national park, which has become a literary landmark ever since. Photographer Rachel Peters — who made the shoot's dress herself — along with a team of vendors chose a beautiful red-headed model as the female lead. "The fact that she has beautiful red hair as well as that they match our beautiful capes/rocks only seemed suitable," she said.

See the photos!

This Barnyard Wizard of Oz Wedding Will Make You Want to Click Your Heels 3 Times

