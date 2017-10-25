Apple Orchard Engagement Shoot
It Doesn't Get Any More Fall Than This Sweet Apple Orchard Engagement Shoot
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
It Doesn't Get Any More Fall Than This Sweet Apple Orchard Engagement Shoot
Recently engaged couple Alexandra and Robbie decided to stay true to the Fall season and take their engagement photos at Keith's Farm in Massachusetts. The two enjoyed a picnic at the orchard while capturing some candid shots picking apples, and they looked like they were having such a great time together. See how their adorable photos turned out ahead!
0previous images
7more images