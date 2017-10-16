If Anyone Has a Black and Gold Halloween Wedding Like This, Please Send Us an Invite

Halloween-loving brides, we've found your dream wedding. Instead of a traditional reception with greenery and pastels, Bella Event Planning, Love Bee Photography, and a team of talented vendors came together to bring a dark and mysterious wedding to life. The goal was to create an event that was both elegant and not too Halloween themed so that engaged couples would be able to look to it for real inspiration.

Hints of the holiday were apparent here and there with skulls, dark florals, black and gold colors, and more but nothing too over the top to distract from the couple. Mini metallic-painted pumpkins were also sprinkled throughout the space, which added the perfect festive touch. If you're not considering a Halloween wedding yet, just look at the photos ahead.