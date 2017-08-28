 Skip Nav
Relationships
3 Good Reasons to Take a "Romantic" Getaway With Your BFF
Relationships
9 Signs You're Finally Ready to Date After Divorce
Tattoos
26 Matching Family Tattoos That Prove Ink Is as Strong as Blood

Average Number of Sexual Partners in the US

This Is the Number of Sexual Partners People Judge as "Too Promiscuous"

The most uncomfortable question in every relationship: what's your number? As in, how many people have you slept with? To find out the average number of sexual partners a person has had as well as the feelings surrounding the subject, a recent study surveyed over 2,000 people in the US and Europe. Turns out, the average American has had 7.2 partners while the average European has had 6.2. On top of the median counts, America's highs and lows ranged at much more drastic extremes, from 2.6 (Utah) to 15.7 (Louisiana), vs. Europe's 5.4 (Italy) to 7.0 (UK).

The survey also asked the participants at what number they considered someone to be "too promiscuous." Women answered 15.2 while men said 14; both, however, closely agreed on the "ideal number" of partners for someone to have in their lifetime at 7.5 (women) and 7.5 (men). Lastly, when asked what count they thought of as "too sexually conservative," France, Portugal, the US, the UK, and Italy all reported two. Austria was the clear outlier, saying that seven sexual partners was prudish. OK, Austria!

Where does your number fall?

Related
Is Kissing Considered Cheating? 44 Percent of Survey Respondents Say "It Depends"
Image Source: Lindsay Muciy Photography & Video
Join the conversation
StudiesSex
Join The Conversation
Netflix
by Stacey Nguyen
Funny Sexual Stock Photos
Humor
26 Awkwardly Unsexy Stock Photos
by Nancy Einhart
Historical Romance Books Like Outlander
Outlander
by Brinton Parker
How Weed Can Help Your Sex Life
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen GIFs
Humor
17 GIFs That Prove Why Jon Snow and Daenerys Need to Happen
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds