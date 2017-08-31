 Skip Nav
The 30 Best Breakup Albums of All Time

Sometimes, a simple song helps fuel your rage and channel your heartbreak. Other times, you need a little more. Like, an entire album more. Years ago, after the collapse of a four-year relationship with my college boyfriend, I listened to Adele's 21 and Fleetwood Mac's Rumors on repeat for two months straight. Nothing made me feel more understood, more vindicated, and more justified in my sadness and anger than hearing the words of people who'd gone through something similar. I laughed, I cried, I healed.

Sometimes an artist's greatest work comes from their darkest times, but through the lyrics and music, we can all feel a little less alone. Here are the best breakup albums ever, in no particular order. Get in the car, turn these up, and let it all out.

Adele — 21
Ryan Adams — Heartbreaker
Kanye West — 808s & Heartbreak
Bon Iver — For Emma, Forever Ago
Amy Winehouse — Back to Black
Alanis Morissette — Jagged Little Pill
Marvin Gaye — Here, My Dear
Joni Mitchell — Blue
Fleetwood Mac — Rumors
Beck — Sea Change
Ryan Adams — Prisoner
Robyn — Body Talk
Elliott Smith — Either/Or
Dashboard Confessional — The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most
The Mountain Goats — Get Lonely
The Weeknd — Trilogy
Kelly Clarkson — Breakaway
Nas — Life Is Good
Blur — 13
Björk — Homogenic
Lykke Li — I Never Learn
Beach House — Teen Dream
Frank Sinatra — In the Wee Small Hours
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds — The Boatman's Call
Banks — Goddess
Jhene Aiko — Souled Out
Fiona Apple — The Idler Wheel
Stars — Set Yourself on Fire
The Cure — Disintegration
Liz Phair — Exile in Guyville
