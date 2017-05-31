Best Friends Bucket List
The Ultimate Best Friends Bucket List
Your best friend is basically your soulmate. They're always down for the next ridiculous adventure, a much-needed vent, or a night in with a bottle of wine and hours of Netflix. Since you're obviously going to grow old together, this bucket list is full of things you should do between now and the time you're 80 and sitting on a porch together reminiscing about the good old days.
- Take an epic road trip
- Pull an all-nighter together
- People-watch at a park
- Talk in different accents for a day
- Volunteer together
- Get matching tattoos
- Marathon a TV series
- Spend a holiday with each other's families
- Travel abroad together
- Get manicures
- See an embarrassingly sexy movie
- Cook a fancy dinner
- Take underwater pictures
- Go on a spa day
- Prank call friends
- Spend a whole day shopping
- Carve your initials into a tree
- Give each other makeovers
- See your favorite musician in concert
- Take a beauty or fashion risk together
- Go on a camping trip
- Throw a surprise party for one another
- Go to Mardi Gras
- Go on a booze cruise
- Learn a language together
- Try an extreme sport
- Swap identities for a day
- Read the same book together
- Go out wearing coordinating outfits
- Make a time capsule
- Create special playlists for each other
- Visit a Disney park
- Plan out your futures
- Try a new DIY or craft
- Play hide-and-seek in a big store
- Go gambling
- Sing at the top of your lungs together
- Buy best-friend jewelry
- Ride a roller coaster
- Build a blanket fort
- Attend a music festival
- Take an exercise class together
- Go wine tasting
- Make up a dance routine
- Laugh until you cry
Image Source: Shutterstock