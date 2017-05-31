The Ultimate Best Friends Bucket List

Your best friend is basically your soulmate. They're always down for the next ridiculous adventure, a much-needed vent, or a night in with a bottle of wine and hours of Netflix. Since you're obviously going to grow old together, this bucket list is full of things you should do between now and the time you're 80 and sitting on a porch together reminiscing about the good old days.

Take an epic road trip Pull an all-nighter together People-watch at a park Talk in different accents for a day Volunteer together Get matching tattoos Marathon a TV series Spend a holiday with each other's families Travel abroad together Get manicures See an embarrassingly sexy movie Cook a fancy dinner Take underwater pictures Go on a spa day Prank call friends Spend a whole day shopping Carve your initials into a tree Give each other makeovers See your favorite musician in concert Take a beauty or fashion risk together Go on a camping trip Throw a surprise party for one another Go to Mardi Gras Go on a booze cruise Learn a language together Try an extreme sport Swap identities for a day Read the same book together Go out wearing coordinating outfits Make a time capsule Create special playlists for each other Visit a Disney park Plan out your futures Try a new DIY or craft Play hide-and-seek in a big store Go gambling Sing at the top of your lungs together Buy best-friend jewelry Ride a roller coaster Build a blanket fort Attend a music festival Take an exercise class together Go wine tasting Make up a dance routine Laugh until you cry