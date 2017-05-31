 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Best Friends Bucket List

Your best friend is basically your soulmate. They're always down for the next ridiculous adventure, a much-needed vent, or a night in with a bottle of wine and hours of Netflix. Since you're obviously going to grow old together, this bucket list is full of things you should do between now and the time you're 80 and sitting on a porch together reminiscing about the good old days.

  1. Take an epic road trip
  2. Pull an all-nighter together
  3. People-watch at a park
  4. Talk in different accents for a day
  5. Volunteer together
  6. Get matching tattoos
  7. Marathon a TV series
  8. Spend a holiday with each other's families
  9. Travel abroad together
  10. Get manicures
  11. See an embarrassingly sexy movie
  12. Cook a fancy dinner
  13. Take underwater pictures
  14. Go on a spa day
  15. Prank call friends
  16. Spend a whole day shopping
  17. Carve your initials into a tree
  18. Give each other makeovers
  19. See your favorite musician in concert
  20. Take a beauty or fashion risk together
  21. Go on a camping trip
  22. Throw a surprise party for one another
  23. Go to Mardi Gras
  24. Go on a booze cruise
  25. Learn a language together
  26. Try an extreme sport
  27. Swap identities for a day
  28. Read the same book together
  29. Go out wearing coordinating outfits
  30. Make a time capsule
  31. Create special playlists for each other
  32. Visit a Disney park
  33. Plan out your futures
  34. Try a new DIY or craft
  35. Play hide-and-seek in a big store
  36. Go gambling
  37. Sing at the top of your lungs together
  38. Buy best-friend jewelry
  39. Ride a roller coaster
  40. Build a blanket fort
  41. Attend a music festival
  42. Take an exercise class together
  43. Go wine tasting
  44. Make up a dance routine
  45. Laugh until you cry

Image Source: Shutterstock
