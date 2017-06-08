The Ultimate Summer Bucket List For BFFs

Who's ready for Summer?! (We're all raising our hands right now.) Let's be real — the best part of the season is the extra time you get to spend with your best friend. Make these next few months stellar with the to-do list ahead, which is specially tailored for the closest companions. Have so much fun!

Chase down an ice cream truck together. Attend a state fair. Buy matching sunglasses. Paint mugs outside. Take a dance class. Complete a puzzle. Have a picnic. Make friendship bracelets. Play with animals at your local shelter. Crash a wedding together. Go strawberry picking. Browse a farmers market. Rock temporary tattoos. Try a summery cocktail. Go rollerblading. Run through sprinklers. Buy a minipool and use it. Draw with sidewalk chalk. Climb a tree. Play a card game. Have a water balloon fight. Make a friendship playlist. Rent a kayak. Dye a streak of your hair. Blow bubbles. Go horseback riding. Make boozy popsicles. Stargaze. Collect seashells. Do a Pinterest craft together. See an action movie. Build a birdhouse. Take a road trip. Host a doodling contest. Play MASH. Go camping in the backyard. Stay up till dawn. Make homemade sorbet. Tie-dye shirts. Have a Disney movie marathon. Go to a music festival. Do yoga at sunrise. Create your own hashtag on Instagram. Take selfies in your cutest pajamas. Shop at the dollar store. Have a barbeque. Play pool. Eat watermelon. Sing in the car with the windows down. Go to a playground late at night. Bury a time capsule. Challenge each other in a video game. Make your own lip balm. Keep a Summer scrapbook. Read the same book on the beach. Go on a double date. Fly a kite. Do something that scares the both of you.

