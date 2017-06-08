Summer Bucket List For Friends
The Ultimate Summer Bucket List For BFFs
Who's ready for Summer?! (We're all raising our hands right now.) Let's be real — the best part of the season is the extra time you get to spend with your best friend. Make these next few months stellar with the to-do list ahead, which is specially tailored for the closest companions. Have so much fun!
- Chase down an ice cream truck together.
- Attend a state fair.
- Buy matching sunglasses.
- Paint mugs outside.
- Take a dance class.
- Complete a puzzle.
- Have a picnic.
- Make friendship bracelets.
- Play with animals at your local shelter.
- Crash a wedding together.
- Go strawberry picking.
- Browse a farmers market.
- Rock temporary tattoos.
- Try a summery cocktail.
- Go rollerblading.
- Run through sprinklers.
- Buy a minipool and use it.
- Draw with sidewalk chalk.
- Climb a tree.
- Play a card game.
- Have a water balloon fight.
- Make a friendship playlist.
- Rent a kayak.
- Dye a streak of your hair.
- Blow bubbles.
- Go horseback riding.
- Make boozy popsicles.
- Stargaze.
- Collect seashells.
- Do a Pinterest craft together.
- See an action movie.
- Build a birdhouse.
- Take a road trip.
- Host a doodling contest.
- Play MASH.
- Go camping in the backyard.
- Stay up till dawn.
- Make homemade sorbet.
- Tie-dye shirts.
- Have a Disney movie marathon.
- Go to a music festival.
- Do yoga at sunrise.
- Create your own hashtag on Instagram.
- Take selfies in your cutest pajamas.
- Shop at the dollar store.
- Have a barbeque.
- Play pool.
- Eat watermelon.
- Sing in the car with the windows down.
- Go to a playground late at night.
- Bury a time capsule.
- Challenge each other in a video game.
- Make your own lip balm.
- Keep a Summer scrapbook.
- Read the same book on the beach.
- Go on a double date.
- Fly a kite.
- Do something that scares the both of you.
Pin It!
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Eloquii Dress, Rachel Comey Earrings, Derek Lam 10 Crosby Dress, Agmes Cuffs, Rachel Comey Jumpsuit, Jennifer Fisher Necklace (First Necklace/Solid Ckoker), Amrapali Necklace (Second Necklace below Jennifer Fisher)
Product Credit: Eloquii Dress, Rachel Comey Earrings, Derek Lam 10 Crosby Dress, Agmes Cuffs, Rachel Comey Jumpsuit, Jennifer Fisher Necklace (First Necklace/Solid Ckoker), Amrapali Necklace (Second Necklace below Jennifer Fisher)