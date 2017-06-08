The Ultimate Summer Bucket List For BFFs

 Skip Nav
Who's ready for Summer?! (We're all raising our hands right now.) Let's be real — the best part of the season is the extra time you get to spend with your best friend. Make these next few months stellar with the to-do list ahead, which is specially tailored for the closest companions. Have so much fun!

  1. Chase down an ice cream truck together.
  2. Attend a state fair.
  3. Buy matching sunglasses.
  4. Paint mugs outside.
  5. Take a dance class.
  6. Complete a puzzle.
  7. Have a picnic.
  8. Make friendship bracelets.
  9. Play with animals at your local shelter.
  10. Crash a wedding together.
  11. Go strawberry picking.
  12. Browse a farmers market.
  13. Rock temporary tattoos.
  14. Try a summery cocktail.
  15. Go rollerblading.
  16. Run through sprinklers.
  17. Buy a minipool and use it.
  18. Draw with sidewalk chalk.
  19. Climb a tree.
  20. Play a card game.
  21. Have a water balloon fight.
  22. Make a friendship playlist.
  23. Rent a kayak.
  24. Dye a streak of your hair.
  25. Blow bubbles.
  26. Go horseback riding.
  27. Make boozy popsicles.
  28. Stargaze.
  29. Collect seashells.
  30. Do a Pinterest craft together.
  31. See an action movie.
  32. Build a birdhouse.
  33. Take a road trip.
  34. Host a doodling contest.
  35. Play MASH.
  36. Go camping in the backyard.
  37. Stay up till dawn.
  38. Make homemade sorbet.
  39. Tie-dye shirts.
  40. Have a Disney movie marathon.
  41. Go to a music festival.
  42. Do yoga at sunrise.
  43. Create your own hashtag on Instagram.
  44. Take selfies in your cutest pajamas.
  45. Shop at the dollar store.
  46. Have a barbeque.
  47. Play pool.
  48. Eat watermelon.
  49. Sing in the car with the windows down.
  50. Go to a playground late at night.
  51. Bury a time capsule.
  52. Challenge each other in a video game.
  53. Make your own lip balm.
  54. Keep a Summer scrapbook.
  55. Read the same book on the beach.
  56. Go on a double date.
  57. Fly a kite.
  58. Do something that scares the both of you.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Eloquii Dress, Rachel Comey Earrings, Derek Lam 10 Crosby Dress, Agmes Cuffs, Rachel Comey Jumpsuit, Jennifer Fisher Necklace (First Necklace/Solid Ckoker), Amrapali Necklace (Second Necklace below Jennifer Fisher)
