This Relaxed Boho Wedding Had All the Right Elements: Food Trucks, 2 Dogs, and Silent Disco

When you look back on the most memorable weddings you've attended, you're less likely to recall minor things like the food and reception details. But this festival-inspired wedding in Los Angeles somehow stood out on every level . . . and without much effort, at that. The laid-back, beachside nuptials featured outdoor lounging areas, dogs with flower necklaces, trolley transportation, and more. But our favorite highlights, by far, were definitely the food truck reception and silent disco.

Get ready to fall in love with this wedding ahead!