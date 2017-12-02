 Skip Nav
Spotify
44 Songs Perfect For Falling in Love
Relationships
20 Sexy Gifts For Your Significant Other
Tattoos
42 Sexy (but Discreet) Tattoos For Women
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy

Brittany and Andrew tied the knot on Quail Haven Farm in Vista, CA. Instead of the usual chaos that ensues on the day of a wedding, the couple's nuptials were the complete opposite. Everyone was incredibly calm and present from the time the bride and groom got ready to their laid-back, doughnut reception.

Brittany donned a gorgeous, white-lace gown, which complimented the boho vibes of her ceremony. Her bridesmaids also dressed for the theme with free-flowing gowns and delicate green crowns.

As the bride's mother stated, "It's as if they've been married for ages . . . we welcomed this union many years ago."

See the dreamy photos!

Related
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
33
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Wedding
Travel-Loving Couple Served Foods From Favorite Destinations at Their Wedding
by Nicole Yi
QALO Workout Ring For the Gym
Fitness Gear
This Wedding Ring Lets People Know You're Married, Even in the Weight Room
by Leta Shy
Serena Williams Wedding Ring
Serena Williams
Serena Williams's Jaw-Dropping Wedding Ring Will Catch Your Eye Even Next to Her Adorable Baby
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Be Televised?
The Royals
Get Ready to Set Your DVRs, Because Harry and Meghan's Wedding Will Be Televised
by Monica Sisavat
Unique Wedding Altar Ideas and Pictures
Decor Inspiration
30 Unique Altar Alternatives For Outdoor Weddings
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds