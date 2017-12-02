This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy

Brittany and Andrew tied the knot on Quail Haven Farm in Vista, CA. Instead of the usual chaos that ensues on the day of a wedding, the couple's nuptials were the complete opposite. Everyone was incredibly calm and present from the time the bride and groom got ready to their laid-back, doughnut reception.

Brittany donned a gorgeous, white-lace gown, which complimented the boho vibes of her ceremony. Her bridesmaids also dressed for the theme with free-flowing gowns and delicate green crowns.

As the bride's mother stated, "It's as if they've been married for ages . . . we welcomed this union many years ago."

