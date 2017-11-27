 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
gift guide
20 Fun Under-$20 Gifts For Girlfriends
Movie Trailers
10 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2018
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender's 33-Step Guide to Seduction
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding

Elana and Zach's love story dates all the way back to kindergarten when she first truly noticed the man who would end up being her husband one day. Elana used to hope she'd be the girl he'd pick to sit next to, but it wasn't until eighth grade that she finally caught Zach's eye. In their personally written vows, the couple both reminisced about those early days and when they shared their first kiss underneath the Friday Night Football lights. Years later after the two graduated from Penn State University, Zach proposed to Elana on a gorgeous beach in South America.

As the youngest daughter of a farm owner in East Berlin, PA, Elana had all the help she needed to plan her wedding. Her father, Barry, and his talented team transformed the Keller Farm into her dream wedding venue, which was inspired by the Tuscany region. Many of the wedding-day decor was even made with materials found right on their property.

Engraved cutting boards, personally selected bottles of wine, and handcrafted wooden farm tables were only just a few of the amazing details. World War II parachutes, chandeliers of greenery, and candles hung from the ceiling, turning the venue into a magical space.

For the couple's outdoor ceremony, a set of wood doors kept Zach from seeing his bride until the moment they opened. They stood at a wedding arbor handmade from wood, tree stumps, candles, and hanging floral pieces. One of the most memorable decorative pieces at the reception was the outdoor chandelier that glowed above the newlyweds and their guests as they danced. Barry even went the extra mile to surprise the pair with a firework display at night. It was such a romantic and love-filled day.

See the beautiful photos!

Related
This Intimate Wedding in the Tuscan Hills of Italy Is the Definition of Romantico
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding
56
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Wedding Beauty
What to Pack in Your Bridal Beauty Survival Kit
by Jessica Cruel
Bridal Makeup Tutorials
DIY Beauty
12 YouTube Tutorials That Will Convince You to DIY Your Bridal Makeup
by Nile Cappello
Boho Garden Wedding
Wedding
This Boho Garden Wedding Is the Definition of Dreamy
by Nicole Yi
Moms Do a Wedding Photo Shoot With Kids
Parenting
2 Photographers Did a Wedding Shoot For Their Kids, and the Results Are Gorgeous
by Murphy Moroney
Should I Elope?
Advice
I Always Swore I Would Elope — Here’s What Changed My Mind
by Lisa Peterson
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds