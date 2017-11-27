These 2 Kindergarten Sweethearts Had the Most Romantic Tuscany-Inspired Wedding

Elana and Zach's love story dates all the way back to kindergarten when she first truly noticed the man who would end up being her husband one day. Elana used to hope she'd be the girl he'd pick to sit next to, but it wasn't until eighth grade that she finally caught Zach's eye. In their personally written vows, the couple both reminisced about those early days and when they shared their first kiss underneath the Friday Night Football lights. Years later after the two graduated from Penn State University, Zach proposed to Elana on a gorgeous beach in South America.

As the youngest daughter of a farm owner in East Berlin, PA, Elana had all the help she needed to plan her wedding. Her father, Barry, and his talented team transformed the Keller Farm into her dream wedding venue, which was inspired by the Tuscany region. Many of the wedding-day decor was even made with materials found right on their property.

Engraved cutting boards, personally selected bottles of wine, and handcrafted wooden farm tables were only just a few of the amazing details. World War II parachutes, chandeliers of greenery, and candles hung from the ceiling, turning the venue into a magical space.

For the couple's outdoor ceremony, a set of wood doors kept Zach from seeing his bride until the moment they opened. They stood at a wedding arbor handmade from wood, tree stumps, candles, and hanging floral pieces. One of the most memorable decorative pieces at the reception was the outdoor chandelier that glowed above the newlyweds and their guests as they danced. Barry even went the extra mile to surprise the pair with a firework display at night. It was such a romantic and love-filled day.

