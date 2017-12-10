15 Cool Items That Make Gifts For Your Brother a Breeze — All Under $100!

Finding the perfect gift for your brother can be notoriously difficult. Maybe a significant age gap is to blame or perhaps his Sunday football obsession is just something you can't relate to. Whatever the reason, it can make him one of the most daunting gifts on your list.

But while it's tempting to default to a video game, a gift card, or even a half-hearted Venmo transaction (don't lie, you definitely considered it), challenge yourself to choose something more meaningful. To make it easy, we've rounded up 17 clever gifts for a range of personalities and ages. Whether he's tech-obsessed, in college, or even more stylish than you, read on to shop our picks.