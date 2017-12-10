 Skip Nav
15 Cool Items That Make Gifts For Your Brother a Breeze — All Under $100!
15 Cool Items That Make Gifts For Your Brother a Breeze — All Under $100!

Finding the perfect gift for your brother can be notoriously difficult. Maybe a significant age gap is to blame or perhaps his Sunday football obsession is just something you can't relate to. Whatever the reason, it can make him one of the most daunting gifts on your list.

But while it's tempting to default to a video game, a gift card, or even a half-hearted Venmo transaction (don't lie, you definitely considered it), challenge yourself to choose something more meaningful. To make it easy, we've rounded up 17 clever gifts for a range of personalities and ages. Whether he's tech-obsessed, in college, or even more stylish than you, read on to shop our picks.

Everlane
The Cotton Bomber
$88
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Outerwear
UncommonGoods Kitchen
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
$35
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kitchen
Stance
Men's Star Wars(TM) - Sidekick 3-Pack Socks
$60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Stance Socks
Auna Peggy Sue Record Player
$85
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Kitchen
Phone Charging Water Bottle and Stand
$55
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kitchen
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Beer Cap Map USA
$35
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Nordstrom Tech Accessories
Native Union Clic Card Iphone 7 & 7 Plus Case - Brown
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tech Accessories
Bloomingdale's Luggage
Polaroid Originals OneStep2 Camera
$100
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Luggage
UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Portable Hot & Cold Coffee Maker
$37
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Stussy
Stock Cuff Beanie
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Stussy Hats
Kiehl's
Men's Starter Kit
$43 $37
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Men's Grooming
Tile Item Finders
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Games & Puzzles
Pac-Man Handheld Mini Arcade Game
$20
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Games & Puzzles
Need Supply Co. Desktop Books
The Monocle Guide to Drinking & Dining
$60
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Desktop Books
Fila
Sport Slide Sandal
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Fila Sandals
