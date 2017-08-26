 Skip Nav
100+ Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by the '90s

The '90s were a magical time of boy bands, VHS tapes, Lisa Frank, and Nickelodeon cartoons, and what better way to pay homage to your childhood than with a '90s-inspired Halloween costume. The ideas are endless, but we've rounded up more than 100 of the most creative and fun costumes — which for the most part are easy to DIY as well — inspired by the musicians, toys, cartoons, technology, movies, and TV shows of this unforgettable decade. There's something for everyone: couples, women, and guys. Get ready for a major blast from the past!

Oops, We Did It Again . . . 31 Millennial Costumes That Are So Fetch

Tamagotchi
Uncle Jesse and Uncle Joey From Full House
Lisa Frank Unicorn
Scully and Mulder From The X-Files
VHS Videotape
