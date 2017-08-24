 Skip Nav
Relationships
10 Things a Man Who Loves You Will Always Do
Relationships
7 Ways to Know You're With a Real Man
Tattoos
26 Sexy Spine Tattoos That Will Give You Chills

Disney Cards Against Humanity

Is There Going to Be a Disney Version of Cards Against Humanity?

Image Source: Everett Collection

"Me, Tarzan. You . . . " Insert dirty, awkward, uncomfortable word to fill in the blank. Cards Against Humanity taught us all how to be more open about the fact that we are horrible scumbags, and now the party game "for horrible people" may just corrupt the purest thing of all: Disney.

Rumor has it that the Cards Against Humanity Facebook page posted a teaser of a Disney version of the hilarious game, and while we can assume it was deleted since there's nothing there now, an Instagram user shared a supposed screen grab of the original post that has also now been deleted. A few of the cards from the screen grab read things like "For a time, Ariel thought . . . was for . . . " and "Bambi's dead mother," along with some dirty phrases related to Lumiere, Quasimodo, and Dory.

Since we have little faith in the internet, it's possible this is all a ruse to get us excited for what we know would be a game we'd welcome with open arms. Still, we can only imagine the wonderfully inappropriate ways to ruin our childhood with an official Disney Cards Against Humanity, so we'll hold out hope that the company is indeed on the cusp of a very exciting release.

Join the conversation
DisneyHumor
Join The Conversation
Disney
Relive Your Childhood With These Nostalgic Disney Channel Halloween Costumes
by Kelsie Gibson
Disneyland Photographer Secrets
Disney
A Former Disneyland Photographer Revealed Some VERY Interesting Secrets About the Job
by Hilary White
Ingredients You Shouldn't Put in Guacamole
Humor
5 Things You Better Not Put in Guacamole
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Drawing Illusion Game
Humor
Can You Tell Which of These Items Is Actually a Drawing?
by Marina Liao
Whimsical Woodsman Calendar of Bearded Men
Humor
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds