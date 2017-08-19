 Skip Nav
19 Royally Gorgeous Engagement Rings Fit For a Disney Princess

Loving Disney princesses isn't just an interest . . . it's a lifestyle. So when you're ready to make a lifetime commitment to your romantic partner, why not incorporate Disney's treasured fairy tales into your very own happily ever after? These 19 princess-themed rings draw inspiration from beloved characters like Ariel, Elsa, Belle, and Tiana, and they're all available for brides-to-be. Good luck choosing a favorite!

Red Garnet and Smoky Quartz Ring
$1,125
Belle-Inspired Rose Gold Ring
$780
Red Garnet Ring
$1,905
Princess Ariel Ring
$250
Pink Morganite and Diamond Ring
$499
Cinderella's Pumpkin Carriage Ring
$599
Round Emerald and Rose Gold Ring
$4,985
Cushion-Cut Blue Topaz Ring
$2,075
Princess-Cut Blue Topaz Ring
$2,055
Amethyst and Yellow-Gold Ring
$1,110
Aquamarine Snowflake Ring
$1,145
Princess-Cut Yellow Sapphire Ring
$2,705
Huntsman Engagement Ring
$250
Emerald and Black Diamond Ring
$1,740
Fire Opal and Blue Topaz Ring
$775
Emerald and Diamond Engagement Ring
$1,190
Belle
Belle
Ariel
Ariel
Aurora
Cinderella
Cinderella
Tiana
Jasmine
Jasmine
Rapunzel
Elsa
Elsa
Snow White
Snow White
Snow White
Merida
Merida
Tinkerbell
