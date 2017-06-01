 Skip Nav
This Couple Began Their Happily Ever After With a Simple Elopement at Disney World
Netflix
10 Sex-Filled Foreign-Language Films You Can Stream on Netflix
Shopping
16 Sugary-Sweet Products For Doughnut-Lovers
Women
87 Books by Women You Should Read Before You Die
This Couple Began Their Happily Ever After With a Simple Elopement at Disney World

Ever since Allison was a little girl, she had imagined getting married as a Disney princess. The magic of Disney and its parks was something she and her family always loved, so Allison and her now-husband, Dalton, chose to elope at the Swan and Dolphin garden at none other than Walt Disney World. A small group of friends and family witnessed their union while Allison's own grandfather married them. Of course there was an obvious Disney theme throughout their big day, but the two kept it subtle and let the resort speak for itself.

See their photos!

What It's Like to Get Married at Disney World (Spoiler: It's as Dazzling as You'd Expect)

