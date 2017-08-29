 Skip Nav
30+ Fierce Halloween Costumes That Empower Women

If you're tired of dressing up as a sexy mouse, a sexy police officer, a sexy Bert and Ernie (yes, this exists), or a sexy WHATEVER, we are right there with you. We've made it our mission to round up costumes that focus on all of the things about women that make us strong, fierce, and overall awesome (in addition to our undeniable sexiness). Every year we search all over to find that perfect costume that looks great and also sends a message — and these costumes get that message across loud and clear!

Birth Control
Hermione Granger
Hillary Clinton
The Bride From Kill Bill
Elizabeth Bennett
Oprah
Daria and Jane
Scully
Elaine Benes
Pussy Riot
