This Haunting Bride Looks Like She's a Vampire From The Craft, and We're Obsessed

We're all about breaking tradition when it comes to weddings, and the group behind this Halloween-inspired shoot took things to the next level. Photographer Jen Jinkens, florists The Wildflower AZ, and other talented vendors collaborated on this hauntingly beautiful wedding featuring what looks like a vampire bride from The Craft.

The creative team envisioned a dark and moody bridal shoot with a gothic twist, complete with black tulle, candles, and red velvet. They captured some amazing photos in the courtyard of The Icehouse in downtown Phoenix, AZ, which actually used to be an old ice house back in the day.

The black wedding cake, veil, and gown were just some of our favorite details. See the gorgeous photos!

