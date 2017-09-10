We're Freaking Out Over This Beautiful Interactive Harry Potter Ebook — and So Will You

Even after the 20th or so read of the Harry Potter books, they're still every bit as magical as the first time. So you can probably guess how much we're freaking out over this new interactive ebook of The Sorcerer's Stone. Jim Kay, who was responsible for the illustrated version of the first installment, blessed us once again with the Kindle in Motion ebook.

Readers experience the world of Harry Potter unlike ever before with stunning animations and art that comes alive by the turn of a page. It's available only through Amazon and can be viewed on Kindle apps and devices, so you can relive Harry's first year at Hogwarts all over again, and again, and again . . .

Get a glimpse of it above!