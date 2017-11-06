This Destination Wedding in Hawaii Only Had 12 Guests, and It Was Beyond Romantic

Emily and Andy traveled from northwest Ohio to Kailua, HI, for their intimate destination wedding. They spent the day before their nuptials capturing engagement photos in the jungle, and they turned out beautifully. Surrounded by only 12 of their closest friends and family, the couple said "I do" in the most romantic setting possible right on the edge of the ocean. It was such a beautiful ceremony and a day they'll never forget.

See their photos!