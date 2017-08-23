This Sexy Jon Snow and Daenerys Fan Art Proves That They Just Need to Do It Already

Apart from some light hand-holding, Jon Snow and Daenerys are not giving the people what they want — yet. We can't help but ship the two of them together — ice and fire, hot and cold, sexy and . . . well, also sexy. They are both powerful and gorgeous human beings who really just need to cut the crap and f*ck already. I'm not alone in feeling this way, according to the glorious fan art that exists out there. Fans have reimagined scenarios where the two Targaryens express their not-so-familial feelings for each other, and we can't help but keep our fingers crossed that these works of art become reality.



The 20 Hottest Sex Scenes From Game of Thrones Related