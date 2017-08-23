 Skip Nav
This Sexy Jon Snow and Daenerys Fan Art Proves That They Just Need to Do It Already

Apart from some light hand-holding, Jon Snow and Daenerys are not giving the people what they want — yet. We can't help but ship the two of them together — ice and fire, hot and cold, sexy and . . . well, also sexy. They are both powerful and gorgeous human beings who really just need to cut the crap and f*ck already. I'm not alone in feeling this way, according to the glorious fan art that exists out there. Fans have reimagined scenarios where the two Targaryens express their not-so-familial feelings for each other, and we can't help but keep our fingers crossed that these works of art become reality.

