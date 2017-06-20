 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Won't Believe This Is a Backyard Wedding — but It Is!
Sex
Follow the (Zodiac) Signs to Great Sex
Relationships
8 Secrets Your Partner Isn't Telling You (and That's OK)
Wedding
We Don't Know If We're More Floored by This Hawaiian Wedding Venue or the Bride's Gown
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 90  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You Won't Believe This Is a Backyard Wedding — but It Is!

If you're planning a destination wedding in our northern neighbor — or if you're Canadian and planning a hometown big day — get ready for some luscious lakeside inspiration. Tessa and Tyrell met as staff members at Camp Firwood in Bellingham, WA, and they tried unsuccessfully to keep the relationship from getting too serious due to all the family ties at the camp. Bride Tessa told us, "Since we both have lots of family that has worked at Firwood, our first conversation was about how we could never get married — otherwise all of the Camp Firwood staff would be related!" But just a year later, they began their two-year dating relationship. They were engaged for six months before tying the knot.

Related
This Romantic Wedding Is Your Ultimate Inspiration For an Outdoor Ceremony

Taking place outdoors at Tessa's family's home on Lake Okanagan in British Columbia, the wedding had a beautiful, nature-filled backdrop that didn't require much in the way of decor. "We didn't really have a theme for our wedding," Tessa explained. "I just wanted it to be elegant. We chose to have it in the evening and have purple, charcoal, and black as our colors. We had lots of damask pattern in the dark colors, which I think helped us achieve the classy/sophisticated look that I wanted."

See stunning photos of the wedding and learn more about how it all came together below.

Related
This Phenomenal Mountain Wedding Will Trigger Your Wanderlust
You'll Wish You Had an Invite to This Fun Vineyard Wedding

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsCanadaWedding
Join The Conversation
ReneeeR ReneeeR 4 years
I would like to use this dress in my wedding, but I could not find it on the Oscar de la Renta site. Could you please help?
Wedding
Guests of This Downton Abbey-Inspired Wedding Partied Like the Crawleys
by Nicole Yi
Beach Party Wedding
Summer
This Is a Perfect Example of How to Pull Off a Beach Wedding Packed With Personality
by Ashley Paige
Outdoor Wedding That Gives Back
Wedding
The Pretty Elements That Make This Wedding Picture-Perfect Also Give Back to Charity
by Nicole Yi
Wedding at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort
Walt Disney World
These Newlyweds Got to Ride Off in Cinderella's Carriage After Their Fairy-Tale Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Vintage Lake Wedding
Wedding
This Vintage Lake Wedding Is the Definition of Romantic
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds