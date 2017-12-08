 Skip Nav
Relationships
15 Fun First Date Questions That Keep the Conversation Going
20 Fun Under-$20 Gifts For Girlfriends
Relationships
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year
22 Things You Can Do to Love Yourself

We get it: self-confidence is challenging to master. It's entirely too simple to fall into a discouraging rhythm of beating yourself up, because let's be real — culture isn't always kind. However, it is possible to surmount the odds and discover a place in which loving yourself comes naturally. Try your best to tackle these 22 tasks, which promote growth, happiness, success, and wholesome self-love. We believe in you!

Stop nit-picking.
Keep a positivity journal.
Take a break from dating.
Exercise.
Prioritize what YOU want.
Read a good book.
Rid yourself of toxic connections.
Drink less.
Learn to enjoy alone time.
Take a vacation.
Eat healthier.
Invest in your career.
Go shopping.
Make new friends.
Value your education.
Meditate.
Care for your appearance.
Get a pet.
Take up a new hobby.
Step out of your comfort zone.
Organize.
Answer to no one.
Latest Love
