92 Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix in September

Of all the movies available on Netflix in September, it's the sexy, sweet romances that really have our attention. From classics to new releases, dramas to comedies, there are all manner of romantic flicks to choose from in the coming month. Ahead, find your perfect match for a cozy date night or solo movie marathon!

Additional reporting by Stacey Nguyen

She's Gotta Have It (Available Sept. 1)
Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Available Sept. 19)
Carol (Available Sept. 20)
Like Crazy (Available Sept. 5)
Vincent N Roxxy (Available Sept. 2)
Naked
A Cinderella Story
Practical Magic
Beautiful Creatures
My Ex-Ex
AWOL
Amélie
Begin Again
Beginners
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Love Actually
Midnight in Paris
Punch-Drunk Love
Southside With You
Titanic
The Way He Looks
The Incredible Jessica James
Seeking a Friend For the End of the World
13 Going on 30
Emma
Moonrise Kingdom
Across the Universe
Below Her Mouth
Amar
Sleepy Hollow
