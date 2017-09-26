 Skip Nav
30 of Our Favorite Spooky Movie Couples

There are all kinds of scary movies that will get you in the mood for Halloween, ranging from hide-under-the-bed horror flicks to the more lighthearted but still supernatural fare. Personally, I'm a fan of creepy, dark movies that have a little humor and romance thrown in. In these spooky movies, the couples may be running for their lives, they may have already died, or they may be the ones doing the killing. There are also star-crossed lovers and a pair that includes one monster and the person who falls in love with him anyway. See some of our favorite couples from hauntingly fun movies now!

Jonathan and Mina, Dracula: Dead and Loving It
Dr. Frankenstein and Inga, Young Frankenstein
Janet and Brad, The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Louis and Claudia, Interview With the Vampire
The Phantom and Christine, The Phantom of the Opera
Ichabod and Katrina, Sleepy Hollow
Victor and Emily, Corpse Bride
Shaun and Liz, Shaun of the Dead
Lupin and Tonks, Harry Potter
Peter and Dana, Ghostbusters
Seymour and Audrey, Little Shop of Horrors
Sam and Marion, Psycho
Columbus and Wichita, Zombieland
Adam and Barbara, Beetlejuice
Gale and Dewey, Scream
Max and Allison, Hocus Pocus
Alec and Alice, Swamp Thing
Ash and Sheila, Army of Darkness
Cindy and Bobby, Scary Movie
Larry and Vickie, Haunted Honeymoon
Helen, Madeline, and Ernest, Death Becomes Her
Sam and Molly, Ghost
Veronica and J.D., Heathers
Sally and Jack, The Nightmare Before Christmas
Kim and Edward, Edward Scissorhands
Morticia and Gomez, The Addams Family
David and Alex, An American Werewolf in London
Boris and Elsa, The Bride of Frankenstein
Burt and Vicky, Children of the Corn
Charlie and Harriet, So I Married an Axe Murderer
