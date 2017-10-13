 Skip Nav
Relationships
10 Lies Women Tell on a First Date
Sex
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time
Relationships
3 Fairy Tales That Are Ruining Your Relationships, Including the Idea of Soulmates
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Signs You're Dating a Narcissist

No one intentionally falls for a narcissistic person (unless that's your type). But before realizing who he or she truly is, you may initially be attracted to someone who's charming, sweet, and deeply interested in you. They sweep you off your feet by pulling all the stops from flower deliveries to extravagant dinner reservations, and it works . . . at least, for a little while. Until the person who completely wooed you starts to act like someone you barely recognize, and you're stuck in a relationship with a partner who cares more about themselves than anyone else — including you.

Before we dive deeper into more of those red flags, it's important to identify what kind of people are most vulnerable to narcissists. When speaking with clinical relationship expert Dr. Carmen McGuinness, those with low self-esteem and those who are natural caretakers are easy prey. So, are narcissists able to love someone other than themselves? Well, kind of.

"The narcissist is in love, but what he's in love with is that person who's in love with him," McGuinness told POPSUGAR. "It's like saying he's in love with the reflection in his mirror. But it's not a real love because when you take him out of the equation and just try to focus on her needs, he's not able to do that. He's a huge risk for her. Huge risk. He should come with a hazard sign."

The most dangerous part about dating a narcissist is that it's not always so obvious. See if the 13 signs ahead sound familiar and if they do, consider finding an exit and fast.

Related
If These 30 Signs Sound Familiar, You Need to Get Out of Your Relationship ASAP
They wanted to take things really fast.
At one point, they turned on you.
They have a sob story.
They act like they're entitled.
They bring you down to make themselves feel better.
They find any excuse to talk about themselves.
They insist on their way and their way only.
They think they're above the law.
They don't follow through on promises.
They have zero empathy for others.
They can turn into a different person like a switch.
They're manipulative.
They sneak in snide comments.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RelationshipsAdviceDating
Relationships
10 Ways to Fall in Love With Your Partner All Over Again
by Nicole Yi
Do Soulmates Exist?
Relationships
3 Fairy Tales That Are Ruining Your Relationships, Including the Idea of Soulmates
by Nicole Yi
How a Separation Saved My Marriage
Relationships
How a Separation Saved My Marriage
by Jennifer Smith
How Do I Keep My Sex Life Healthy?
Relationships
This Is What Couples Need to Do to Keep Their Sex Life Exciting, According to an Expert
by Nicole Yi
2017 Love Songs
Spotify
40 of the Most Romantic Love Songs of 2017
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds