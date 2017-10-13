13 Signs You're Dating a Narcissist

No one intentionally falls for a narcissistic person (unless that's your type). But before realizing who he or she truly is, you may initially be attracted to someone who's charming, sweet, and deeply interested in you. They sweep you off your feet by pulling all the stops from flower deliveries to extravagant dinner reservations, and it works . . . at least, for a little while. Until the person who completely wooed you starts to act like someone you barely recognize, and you're stuck in a relationship with a partner who cares more about themselves than anyone else — including you.

Before we dive deeper into more of those red flags, it's important to identify what kind of people are most vulnerable to narcissists. When speaking with clinical relationship expert Dr. Carmen McGuinness, those with low self-esteem and those who are natural caretakers are easy prey. So, are narcissists able to love someone other than themselves? Well, kind of.

"The narcissist is in love, but what he's in love with is that person who's in love with him," McGuinness told POPSUGAR. "It's like saying he's in love with the reflection in his mirror. But it's not a real love because when you take him out of the equation and just try to focus on her needs, he's not able to do that. He's a huge risk for her. Huge risk. He should come with a hazard sign."

The most dangerous part about dating a narcissist is that it's not always so obvious. See if the 13 signs ahead sound familiar and if they do, consider finding an exit and fast.