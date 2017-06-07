Your Country Girl Power Playlist

Looking for some female empowerment? You've come to the right honky-tonk. These country songs are for women, by women, and they pack a major girl-power punch. You've heard the saying "don't mess with Texas." Well, don't mess with these female singers. There are feisty, even controversial, songs by such country queens as Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, hot new songs from tough cookies like Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, and plenty of positive, pro-women anthems by stars from Martina McBride to Reba McEntire. Listen to our Spotify playlist below to get in touch with your inner badass cowgirl!

"Hell on Heels," Pistol Annies "Somethin' Bad," Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood "Dumb Blonde," Dolly Parton "This One's For the Girls," Martina McBride "Tough," Kellie Pickler "A Little Bit Stronger," Sara Evans "Harper Valley PTA," Jeannie C. Riley "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" Shania Twain "Follow Your Arrow," Kacey Musgraves "Redneck Woman," Gretchen Wilson "XXXs and OOOs (An American Girl)," Trisha Yearwood "Country Strong," Gwyneth Paltrow "Just Because I'm a Woman," Dolly Parton "Platinum," Miranda Lambert "Ready to Run," Dixie Chicks "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)," LeAnn Rimes "Wasting All These Tears," Cassadee Pope "Wild One," Faith Hill "All the Women I Am," Reba McEntire "Good Girl," Carrie Underwood "Girls Lie Too," Terri Clark "The Pill," Loretta Lynn "Georgia Peaches," Lauren Alaina "Any Man of Mine," Shania Twain "Gunpowder & Lead," Miranda Lambert "Red High Heels," Kellie Pickler "Bye-Bye," Jo Dee Messina "I'm a Survivor," Reba McEntire "When God-Fearin' Women Get the Blues," Martina McBride "Born to Fly," Sara Evans "Somebody's Hero," Jamie O'Neal "9 to 5," Dolly Parton "Lucky 4 You (Tonight I'm Just Me)," SHeDAISY "That Girl," Jennifer Nettles "I Know Where I'm Going," The Judds "Picture to Burn," Taylor Swift "Guys Do It All the Time," Mindy McCready "Nobody Ever Told You," Carrie Underwood "Who I Am," Jessica Andrews "Jezebel," Chely Wright

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!