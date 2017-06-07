 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Your Country Girl Power Playlist
Celebrity Interviews
Brett Eldredge Is Country Music's Hottest Eligible Bachelor
Celebrity Interviews
This Grammy-Nominated Country Star Says Find Yourself a Man Who Supports a Driven Woman
Pride Month
11 Pride Month T-Shirts Filled With Joy, Love, and Lots of Rainbows

Strong Female Country Songs

Your Country Girl Power Playlist

Looking for some female empowerment? You've come to the right honky-tonk. These country songs are for women, by women, and they pack a major girl-power punch. You've heard the saying "don't mess with Texas." Well, don't mess with these female singers. There are feisty, even controversial, songs by such country queens as Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, hot new songs from tough cookies like Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, and plenty of positive, pro-women anthems by stars from Martina McBride to Reba McEntire. Listen to our Spotify playlist below to get in touch with your inner badass cowgirl!

  1. "Hell on Heels," Pistol Annies
  2. "Somethin' Bad," Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood
  3. "Dumb Blonde," Dolly Parton
  4. "This One's For the Girls," Martina McBride
  5. "Tough," Kellie Pickler
  6. "A Little Bit Stronger," Sara Evans
  7. "Harper Valley PTA," Jeannie C. Riley
  8. "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" Shania Twain
  9. "Follow Your Arrow," Kacey Musgraves
  10. "Redneck Woman," Gretchen Wilson
  11. "XXXs and OOOs (An American Girl)," Trisha Yearwood
  12. "Country Strong," Gwyneth Paltrow
  13. "Just Because I'm a Woman," Dolly Parton
  14. "Platinum," Miranda Lambert
  15. "Ready to Run," Dixie Chicks
  16. "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)," LeAnn Rimes
  17. "Wasting All These Tears," Cassadee Pope
  18. "Wild One," Faith Hill
  19. "All the Women I Am," Reba McEntire
  20. "Good Girl," Carrie Underwood
  21. "Girls Lie Too," Terri Clark
  22. "The Pill," Loretta Lynn
  23. "Georgia Peaches," Lauren Alaina
  24. "Any Man of Mine," Shania Twain
  25. "Gunpowder & Lead," Miranda Lambert
  26. "Red High Heels," Kellie Pickler
  27. "Bye-Bye," Jo Dee Messina
  28. "I'm a Survivor," Reba McEntire
  29. "When God-Fearin' Women Get the Blues," Martina McBride
  30. "Born to Fly," Sara Evans
  31. "Somebody's Hero," Jamie O'Neal
  32. "9 to 5," Dolly Parton
  33. "Lucky 4 You (Tonight I'm Just Me)," SHeDAISY
  34. "That Girl," Jennifer Nettles
  35. "I Know Where I'm Going," The Judds
  36. "Picture to Burn," Taylor Swift
  37. "Guys Do It All the Time," Mindy McCready
  38. "Nobody Ever Told You," Carrie Underwood
  39. "Who I Am," Jessica Andrews
  40. "Jezebel," Chely Wright

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
SpotifyWomenPlaylistCountry MusicMusic
Join The Conversation
Summer
How to Make a No-Bake Watermelon Cake, in Pictures
by Anna Monette Roberts
Bacchanal Wine Bar in New Orleans
Wine
by Hedy Phillips
Jessie James and Eric Decker at CMT Awards 2016 Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Jessie James and Eric Decker Step Out in Style For the CMT Awards
by Brittney Stephens
Pinterest Predicts Home Trends For 2017
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest Announces the Hottest Home Trends of 2017
by Perri Konecky
Can You Do Shots of ACV?
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds