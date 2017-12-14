The Woman in This Surprise Winter Proposal Looked Just Like Elsa!

Photographer Alyssa Smirnov told her sister, Julia, that she's always looking to add interesting photo sessions to her portfolio. So when she came to visit their family in Washington, she asked Julia if she and her boyfriend would model in a styled shoot for work. Little did Julia know that it'd actually be a surprise proposal for her.

The three of them spent the morning driving through the mountain and hiking to caves until they finally landed on the perfect spot to snap some photos. The snow-covered scenery was absolutely breathtaking. The theme of the shoot was icy blue, which Julia was fully dressed for in a white and blue long-sleeved gown. And with her hair up on top of that, she looked just like Elsa from Frozen!

When Julia was almost too cold to continue, her boyfriend Vitalli gave the signal. Alyssa then knew to keep the shutter going to capture her sister's entire reaction.

"I love that we could turn this styled shoot into something meaningful that will really live on forever," Alyssa said.

See the beautiful photos!