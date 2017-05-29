 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Wizard J.K. Rowling Said Dumbledore Was in Love With Will Shock You
Wedding
This Garden Wedding Ceremony Was Held in a Butterfly-Themed Glass Pyramid
Summer
25 Summer Date Night Ideas
Sex
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time

Who Was Dumbledore in Love With?

The Wizard J.K. Rowling Said Dumbledore Was in Love With Will Shock You

Harry Potter is a story of bravery, friendship, magic, and adventure. But above all else, the series is a story about the power of love. It's a theme that runs deep in each book, and the importance and strength of the sentiment is a lesson Albus Dumbledore more than anyone else emphasizes countless times. It is because of a mother's love that Harry Potter is the Boy Who Lived, and it's because of love that Dumbledore watches over that boy and tries to protect him from his terrible fate. He once reminded Harry not to pity the dead but to "pity the living and above all, those who live without love."

If love meant so much to one of the greatest wizards of all time, what did he really know of it? What about Dumbledore's own personal love story? Until The Deathly Hallows and the release of Elphias Doge's Daily Prophet obituary, as well as Rita Skeeter's The Life and Lies of Albus Dumbledore, much of his past remained a mystery.

One thing we do know from the beginning is that he defeated the Dark Wizard Grindelwald, but it was a shock to later learn that Gellert Grindelwald was a close friend of Dumbledore's before turning down a darker path. During an ill-fated Summer in Godric's Hollow, the teenage boys fostered a friendship that bordered on fanatic; the two became obsessed with finding the Deathly Hallows and mastering Death.

ADVERTISEMENT
"Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was."
Both geniuses and both full of youthful ambition, they came up with wild plans about a revolution where wizards ruled Muggles, but their friendship abruptly ended when a duel with Dumbledore's brother Aberforth led to his young sister Ariana Dumbledore's death.

But according to J.K. Rowling, there was more to the short-lived friendship than it seemed. Years ago at a Carnegie Hall event, Rowling revealed that Dumbledore was gay, but the revelations didn't end there. A fan posed the question, "Did Dumbledore, who believed in the prevailing power of love, ever fall in love himself?" To which Rowling responded:

"My truthful answer to you . . . I always thought of Dumbledore as gay . . . Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was. To an extent, do we say it excused Dumbledore a little more because falling in love can blind us to an extent? But, he met someone as brilliant as he was, and rather like Bellatrix he was very drawn to this brilliant person, and horribly, terribly let down by him. Yeah, that's how I always saw Dumbledore."

In many ways this explains so much about Dumbledore. Ariana's death and Grindelwald's betrayal shook him to his core and was a turning point in his life. After the end of his relationship with Grindelwald and his heartbreak over that and the passing of his sister, Dumbledore set out to become the Dumbledore the wizarding world knew him to be: moral, wise, great, and kind. His radical views softened, and maybe at first as penance and later because it was his true self, he recognized the error of his ways and sought to be just, to better the world, and to encourage equality among all people, Muggles and wizards alike. In the end, loving Grindelwald made him who he was, and he was an undeniably good man at heart.

Most importantly, he still didn't let the loss of this love stop him from loving again. He may have been more hesitant, and he may not have given it as freely as he would have before, but his relationship with Harry is proof enough that his heart was open and vulnerable despite, and perhaps even because of, what transpired with Grindelwald. Can we blame him for being young and in love?

And after all, as Professor McGonagall once said after his tragic passing, "Dumbledore would have been happier than anybody to think that there was a little more love in the world." I'd like to think the sentiment applies to the man himself, too. For all the wonderful things he did, he certainly deserved that much.

Related
Sorry, Haters, Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley Were DESTINED For Each Other
29 Dumbledore Quotes That Will Inspire You to Do Magical Things

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Harry PotterJK RowlingRelationshipsBooks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
Dive Into This Summer's Best New Beach Reads!
by Brenda Janowitz
Flexin’ in Her Complexion Kheris Rogers
Entertainment Video
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
We Spy Style
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Looks Will Take Your Breath Away
by Taylor Wing
Jamie Dornan
5 Major Things You Can Expect to See in Fifty Shades Freed
by Caitlin Hacker
Harry Potter Actor James Phelps Calls Out a Catfish For Using His Photos
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Actor James Phelps Calls Out a Catfish For Using His Photos
by Chinea Rodriguez
TV Shows Ending in 2017
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
by Maggie Pehanick
The Keepers' Gemma and Abbie | Video
Netflix
The Keepers' 60-Something Sleuths, Gemma and Abbie, Are IRL Heroes
by Joanna Sloame
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Mermaid Radiance Drops
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake Recipe
Food Video
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake
by Nicole Iizuka
Facts About Diamonds
Wedding
11 Things You Never Knew About Diamonds
by Nicole Yi
Hogwarts Letter Zip Wallet
Harry Potter
Muggles Can Finally Get Their Own Hogwarts Letter With This $29 Wallet
by Terry Carter
Romantic Comedies of 2017
Best of 2017
The New Romantic Comedies That You'll Actually Want to See This Year
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds