All the '80s Halloween Movies You Love That You Should Watch With Your Kids

As kids age and mature, it's so fun to share some of the things you loved from your own childhood with them (especially if they get them away from the games they're playing alone on their iPad for a bit). If you grew up in the '80s, it's all but a guarantee that some of your favorite flicks from the decade were its biggest Halloween hits. As the growing popularity of Stranger Things has proved, the '80s were one of the best decades for all things scary and spooky.

If you're gearing up to create your family's Halloween bucket list, scroll through these classic Halloween movies from the '80s that you should watch with your kids so you can add a big check next to "scary movie marathon" on your list (and when you're done, you can tackle the '90s!).

The Worst Witch (1986)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Gremlins (1984)
Poltergeist (1982)
The Monster Squad (1987)
