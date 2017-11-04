 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Home Gifts Under $50 That Will Make You Run — Not Walk — to Anthropologie!

Anyone who's a total home decor junkie knows the very magical feeling you get as soon as you set foot inside the mecca of home furnishing stores, Anthropologie. And while perusing all the gorgeous furniture, rugs, and must-have cooking knickknacks is essentially an out-of-body experience, buying everything your little heart desires can add up quickly. Looking to pick up something extraspecial for family or friends . . . or yourself without breaking the bank? Scroll through this list of 29 gorgeous gifts for the home that won't cost you more than $50.

Related
6 Anthropologie Shopping Tips Straight From an Employee
Voluspa
Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Voluspa Candles
Anthropologie Stationery
Nikki Cade Map Maker Passport Holder
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Anthropologie
Gisela Spoon Rest
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Pineapple Pencil Holder
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
Anthropologie
Marble Monogram Trinket Dish
$22
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
Anthropologie
Rose Gold Vanity Tray
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Anthropologie
Vibrant Geo Hanging Planter
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Garden Decor
Anthropologie
Vestige Lipstick Holder
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Anthropologie
Milk Bottle Measuring Cups
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Measuring Tools
Anthropologie
Animal Magnet Set
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Anthropologie
Leather-Bound Journal
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Journals & Planners
Anthropologie Home & Living
Amelia Herbertson Monogrammed Meadow Trinket Dish
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Anthropologie
Dachshund Decorative Charm
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Rifle Paper Co.
Penned Posies 2017-2018 Planner
$34
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Journals & Planners
Anthropologie
Palette Teaspoon Set
$32
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Flatware
Anthropologie
Crowned Quartz Knob
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Knobs
Anthropologie Stationery
Idlewild Co. Charmed Keychain
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Anthropologie
Night Sky Mug
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cups & Mugs
Anthropologie
Dottie Honey Pot
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Hazeline Frame
$22
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Frames
Anthropologie
52 Lists for Happiness Journal
$16.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
Anthropologie
Printed Motto Water Bottle
$34 $19.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Zodiac Journal
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Journals & Planners
Anthropologie
Gilded Botany Mug
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cups & Mugs
Anthropologie
Modern 2017-2018 Planner
$30
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Journals & Planners
Anthropologie
Gilded Rim Red Wine Glass
$22
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Drinkware
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Jar Candle
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Anthropologie
Say Cheese Board
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cheese Boards & Slicers
Anthropologie
Latte Bowl Set
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Dinnerware
Voluspa Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle
Nikki Cade Map Maker Passport Holder
Gisela Spoon Rest
Pineapple Pencil Holder
Marble Monogram Trinket Dish
Rose Gold Vanity Tray
Vibrant Geo Hanging Planter
Vestige Lipstick Holder
Milk Bottle Measuring Cups
Animal Magnet Set
Leather-Bound Journal
Amelia Herbertson Monogrammed Meadow Trinket Dishes
Dachshund Decorative Charm
Rifle Paper Co. Penned Posies 2017-2018 Planner
Palette Teaspoon Set
Anthropologie Crowned Quartz Knobs
Idlewild Co. Charmed Keychain
Night Sky Mug
Dottie Honey Pot
Hazeline Frame
52 Lists For Happiness Journal
Printed Motto Water Bottle
Zodiac Journal
Gilded Botany Mug
Modern 2017-2018 Planner
Gilded Rim Red Wine Glass
Capri Blue Jar Candle
Say Cheese Board
Latte Bowl Set
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100At HomeGift GuideHolidayAnthropologieShoppingHome
Shop Story
Read Story
Voluspa
Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle
from Anthropologie
$28
Anthropologie
Nikki Cade Map Maker Passport Holder
from Anthropologie
$24
Anthropologie
Gisela Spoon Rest
from Anthropologie
$12
Anthropologie
Pineapple Pencil Holder
from Anthropologie
$16
Anthropologie
Marble Monogram Trinket Dish
from Anthropologie
$22
Anthropologie
Rose Gold Vanity Tray
from Anthropologie
$38
Anthropologie
Vibrant Geo Hanging Planter
from Anthropologie
$14
Anthropologie
Vestige Lipstick Holder
from Anthropologie
$28
Anthropologie
Milk Bottle Measuring Cups
from Anthropologie
$24
Anthropologie
Animal Magnet Set
from Anthropologie
$12
Anthropologie
Leather-Bound Journal
from Anthropologie
$24
Anthropologie
Amelia Herbertson Monogrammed Meadow Trinket Dish
from Anthropologie
$12
Anthropologie
Dachshund Decorative Charm
from Anthropologie
$12
Rifle Paper Co.
Penned Posies 2017-2018 Planner
from Anthropologie
$34
Anthropologie
Palette Teaspoon Set
from Anthropologie
$32
Anthropologie
Crowned Quartz Knob
from Anthropologie
$28
Anthropologie
Idlewild Co. Charmed Keychain
from Anthropologie
$16
Anthropologie
Night Sky Mug
from Anthropologie
$14
Anthropologie
Dottie Honey Pot
from Anthropologie
$20
Anthropologie
Hazeline Frame
from Anthropologie
$22
Anthropologie
52 Lists for Happiness Journal
from Anthropologie
$16.95
Anthropologie
Printed Motto Water Bottle
from Anthropologie
$34$19.95
Anthropologie
Zodiac Journal
from Anthropologie
$18
Anthropologie
Gilded Botany Mug
from Anthropologie
$16
Anthropologie
Modern 2017-2018 Planner
from Anthropologie
$30
Anthropologie
Gilded Rim Red Wine Glass
from Anthropologie
$22
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Jar Candle
from Anthropologie
$28
Anthropologie
Say Cheese Board
from Anthropologie
$48
Anthropologie
Latte Bowl Set
from Anthropologie
$24
Shop More
Anthropologie Desktop Books SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
52 Lists for Happiness Journal
from Anthropologie
$16.95
Anthropologie
Week By Week Agenda
from Anthropologie
$16.99
Anthropologie
Pineapple Pencil Holder
from Anthropologie
$16
Anthropologie
Axel & Ash My Bucket List Fill-In Journal
from Anthropologie
$34.99
Anthropologie
Ananas Trinket Dish & Clips
from Anthropologie
$18
Anthropologie Dinnerware SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Perasima Dinner Plate
from Anthropologie
$26
Anthropologie
Lulie Wallace Melamine Dinner Plate
from Anthropologie
$10
Anthropologie
Brushed Wire Fruit Bowl
from Anthropologie
$22
Anthropologie
Assorted Latte Bowls Set
from Anthropologie
$36
Anthropologie
Ore-Edged Charger
from Anthropologie
$24
Anthropologie Measuring Tools SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Elise Lefebvre Sliced Apple Measuring Cups
from Anthropologie
$28$19.95
Anthropologie
Pastel & Brass Measuring Spoons
from Anthropologie
$28
Anthropologie
Russet Measuring Cups
from Anthropologie
$28
Anthropologie
Milk Bottle Measuring Cups
from Anthropologie
$24
Anthropologie
Painter's Palette Measuring Spoons
from Anthropologie
$20
Voluspa Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Affordable Decor
50 Easy Ways to Turn Your Home Into an Oasis of Coziness
by Kate McKenna
Career
26 Stylish Items to Craft the Perfect Cubicle
by Laurel Elis
Candles
These 12 Expensive Candles Are Worth Every Dime
by Sarah Siegel
Must Haves
I Shop For a Living, and These Are the 11 Things I Can't Stop Thinking About
by Krista Jones
Anthropologie Stationery AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
20 White Elephant Gifts So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself — All Under $15
by Krista Jones
Organization
33 Planners to Help You Get Your Sh*t Together in 2018
by Nicole Yi
Shopping Guide
Don't Show Up Empty-Handed — Here Are Unique Hostess Gifts Under $25
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
25 Unique Secret Santa Gift Ideas — $15 and Under!
by Kathryn McLamb
Anthropologie Kitchen AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
22 Thoughtful, Personalized Presents — Starting at Just $7!
by Kathryn McLamb
Gift Guide
15 Sweet and Thoughtful Gifts Your Grandma Will Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
11 Cool Birthday Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Anthropologie Desktop Books AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
23 Gifts That Will Help Your Stressed Friend Chill WAY Out
by Hilary White
Holiday
30 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 30s
by Hilary White
Gift Guide
Cute Gifts Your Best Friend Will Want to Display on Her Desk
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius
by Macy Cate Williams
Anthropologie Desktop Books AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alyson_haley
hmbien
littlemissfearlessblog
decotartelette
Anthropologie Dinnerware AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
christina___weiss
thekindestplate
shaunaglenndesign
decorgold
Anthropologie Measuring Tools AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
strawberrychicxo
yoursplendidlife
modernkate
bonjourblissblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds