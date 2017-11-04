Home Gifts Under $50 That Will Make You Run — Not Walk — to Anthropologie!

Anyone who's a total home decor junkie knows the very magical feeling you get as soon as you set foot inside the mecca of home furnishing stores, Anthropologie. And while perusing all the gorgeous furniture, rugs, and must-have cooking knickknacks is essentially an out-of-body experience, buying everything your little heart desires can add up quickly. Looking to pick up something extraspecial for family or friends . . . or yourself without breaking the bank? Scroll through this list of 29 gorgeous gifts for the home that won't cost you more than $50.



6 Anthropologie Shopping Tips Straight From an Employee Related