Home Gifts Under $50 That Will Make You Run — Not Walk — to Anthropologie!
Anyone who's a total home decor junkie knows the very magical feeling you get as soon as you set foot inside the mecca of home furnishing stores, Anthropologie. And while perusing all the gorgeous furniture, rugs, and must-have cooking knickknacks is essentially an out-of-body experience, buying everything your little heart desires can add up quickly. Looking to pick up something extraspecial for family or friends . . . or yourself without breaking the bank? Scroll through this list of 29 gorgeous gifts for the home that won't cost you more than $50.
Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar CandleBuy Now See more Voluspa Candles
Nikki Cade Map Maker Passport HolderBuy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Pineapple Pencil HolderBuy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
Marble Monogram Trinket DishBuy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
Rose Gold Vanity Tray
$38
Vibrant Geo Hanging Planter
$14
Vestige Lipstick HolderBuy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Milk Bottle Measuring CupsBuy Now See more Anthropologie Measuring Tools
Leather-Bound JournalBuy Now See more Anthropologie Journals & Planners
Amelia Herbertson Monogrammed Meadow Trinket DishBuy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Dachshund Decorative CharmBuy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Penned Posies 2017-2018 Planner
$34
Idlewild Co. Charmed KeychainBuy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
52 Lists for Happiness Journal
$16.95
Printed Motto Water Bottle
$34 $19.95
Zodiac Journal
$18
Modern 2017-2018 Planner
$30
Gilded Rim Red Wine GlassBuy Now See more Anthropologie Drinkware
Say Cheese Board
$48
