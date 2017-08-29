 Skip Nav
21 Delicious Slow-Cooker Recipes That Will Make Back-to-School Dinners Less Hectic

Getting the whole family back into a school routine come September can be seriously hectic. If you're anticipating being completely wiped after packing lunches, checking homework, and organizing school pickups before you've even thought about what to feed your kids for dinner, these handy crockpot recipes are going to save the day.

Scroll through for 21 slow-cooker meals that are going to make back-to-school dinners a total breeze.

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese
Lo Mein
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
Honey Sesame Chicken
Chicken Pot Pie
Turkey Burritos
Spaghetti and Meatballs
BBQ Chicken Tacos
Lasagna
French Onion Soup With Cheesy Toast
Teriyaki Chicken and Rice
Pulled Pork Chili
Mini Chicken Meatballs and Crispy Potatoes
Taco Soup
Parmesan Chicken and Potatoes
Cheesy Tortellini
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken and Corn Chowder
Herb Butter Chicken and Veggies
BBQ Chicken Pasta
Philly Cheesesteaks
