 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old

It's been a whirlwind of a year, but we're now ready to kick off the holidays! If you've got a little one on your list but don't know where to begin, don't fret! We've got you covered with age-specific gift ideas from birth through 9 years old, including toys from the biggest manufacturers and independent toy makers that we just love.

Click through for the perfect picks for the kiddos in your life!

Related
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Corn Popper
$11
Buy Now
Matimati Baby bandana bibs
$22
Buy Now
Monique Lhuillier Security Blankets
$69
Buy Now
Little Lotus Swaddle
$75
Buy Now
LilyPad Playmat
$120
Buy Now
Fun on the Farm Stacker
$39
Buy Now
plush rocker from Pottery Barn Kids
$169
Buy Now
Pingoo penguin stacker and rocker
$16
Buy Now
Cat in the Hat stroller toy
$20
Buy Now
Cuddle Plush chair
$85
Buy Now
chambray whale pull toys
$53
Buy Now
Giraffe Safari Activity Toy
$19
Buy Now
Spherovelo Ride-On Car
$120
Buy Now
Laugh and Learn Learning Kitchen
$44
Buy Now
customized baby block ornament
$26
Buy Now
Brindille Donkey
$52
Buy Now
baby blankets
$76
Buy Now
Finn and Emma Play Gym
$135
Buy Now
Ollie Swaddle
$59
Buy Now
Tenderheart Moccasins
$60
Buy Now
plush Dennis the Triceratops
$25
Buy Now
Planetarium Playhouse Canopy
$149
Buy Now
customized photo storybook
$50
Buy Now
Toddler Dinnerware Set
$48
Buy Now
vintage-inspired all-wood camper playset
$35
Buy Now
So Many Stars
$11
Buy Now
Curious George in the Box
$20
Buy Now
Battat Under Lock and Key Garage Toy
$35
Buy Now
Rody Horse
$50
Buy Now
Galloping Zebra Walker
$70
Buy Now
Horse and Carriage
$80
Buy Now
Critter Bath Wrap
$40
Buy Now
Micro Mini 3-in-1
$120
Buy Now
Clyde Race Car
$48
Buy Now
Bright Beats Dance & Move BeatBo
$40
Buy Now
metallic pull and sort toy
$39
Buy Now
Playskool Sesame Street Love2Learn Elmo
$44
Buy Now
Little People Spinnin' Sounds Airport
$20
Buy Now
soft vehicles
$25
Buy Now
quilt
$110
Buy Now
Nesting Toy
$49
Buy Now
Glow-in-the-Dark Tent
$132
Buy Now
My First Toddler Ball Track
$110
Buy Now
Wishbone Bike
$199
Buy Now
Channel Cubby
$50
Buy Now
Tiger Chair
$84
Buy Now
Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game
$41
Buy Now
Magnet Submarine Building Kit
$20
Buy Now
Servin' Surprises Kitchen & Table
$120
Buy Now
Simply White All-in-1 Retro Kitchen
$319
Buy Now
Little People Discovery Disney Play Set
$200
Buy Now
Build-a-Bouquet Floral Arrangement Playset
$20
Buy Now
Easy Score Basketball Set
$29
Buy Now
Frozen Ball Pit
$25
Buy Now
Flip and Doodle Desk With Stool Easel
$53
Buy Now
Go Go School Bus
$24
Buy Now
Happy Dance Snoopy
$30
Buy Now
Dressy Kids Dolls
$20
Buy Now
LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven
$14
Buy Now
Madeline
$14
Buy Now
Octonauts Octopod Playset
$40
Buy Now
Wall-E Robot
$40
Buy Now
Fisher-Price Zoom 'N Crawl Monster
$35
Buy Now
Disney Frozen Ride-On Sleigh
$298
Buy Now
Rock Ship Canopy
$150
Buy Now
Crayola Magic Light Brush and Drawing Pad
$20
Buy Now
favorite animals
$20
Buy Now
Barbie Dream Horse and Doll
$90
Buy Now
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
$94
Buy Now
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery
$80
Buy Now
Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkeys
$15
Buy Now
2-in-1 Vehicle Playset
$20
Buy Now
Play-Doh's Ice Cream Castle
$16
Buy Now
Vtech DigiArt Creative Easel
$42
Buy Now
BladeBuilders Spin-Action Lightsaber
$32
Buy Now
Baby Flurry Heart Pony
$32
Buy Now
Wild Zebra Sleeping Bag
$99
Buy Now
Miller Goodman's PlayShapes
$150
Buy Now
Lookout Play Set
$38
Buy Now
Switch & Go Dinos
$27
Buy Now
Koala Crate — its toddler-friendly counterpart
$17
Buy Now
Scribble and Write
$18
Buy Now
Kardboard Kingdom
$40
Buy Now
Plasmacar
$28
Buy Now
Sofia the First Talking Sofia and Animal Friends
$49
Buy Now
ice cream counter
$45
Buy Now
Fisher-Price Imaginext Ultra T-Rex
$72
Buy Now
GeoSafari Jr. Jungle Crew Lab Set
$17
Buy Now
Star Wars Sleeping Bags
$79
Buy Now
Jr. Robo Kix Scooter
$40
Buy Now
My Little Pony Cutie Mark Magic Rarity Booktique Playset
$30
Buy Now
Shimmer and Shine Shimmer Doll
$9
Buy Now
Star Wars figures
$20
Buy Now
Stinky
$45
Buy Now
this hoop
$25
Buy Now
Blast Off Space Station
$20
Buy Now
city-based kits
$25
Buy Now
Lite Brite
$15
Buy Now
Air Fort
$55
Buy Now
Fisher-Price Shimmer and Shine Magic Flying Carpet toy
$25
Buy Now
roulette game
$10
Buy Now
Hot Wheels Ultimate Auto Garage
$88
Buy Now
heirloom dolls
$149
Buy Now
Lookout Play Set
$36
Buy Now
Elena of Avalor Doll
$10
Buy Now
Gobblet Gobblers
$17
Buy Now
Furreal Friends Starlily Unicorn
$80
Buy Now
Disney Princess Play N Carry Castle Doll
$28
Buy Now
Gooey Louie
$7
Buy Now
The Elena of Avalor Storytime Guitar
$25
Buy Now
beanbag toss
$39
Buy Now
Matchbox Treasure Tracker Metal Detector Truck
$23
Buy Now
remote control BB-8
$70
Buy Now
StoryCraft The Frog Prince
$30
Buy Now
Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin' Sara
$50
Buy Now
Photon Flyer
$20
Buy Now
GoldieBlox and the Spinning Machine
$19
Buy Now
LeapReader
$51
Buy Now
Firehouse Headquarters
$20
Buy Now
Get Better Talking Mobile Cart
$45
Buy Now
city-based kits
$20
Buy Now
Fur Real Friends Pax My Poopin' Pup
$18
Buy Now
AquaDoodle Drawing Mat with Neon Color Reveal
$37
Buy Now
Scratch Art Box of Mini Notes
$8
Buy Now
Squigz
$25
Buy Now
Superhero Mask and Cuff Kit
$5
Buy Now
Lightning McQueen's
$36
Buy Now
Bosch Tools Set
$39
Buy Now
Crayola Silly Scents Marker Maker
$15
Buy Now
Hatchimals eggs
$60
Buy Now
Wooden Play City Train Track Set
$69
Buy Now
OTO Ice Cream Truck
$69
Buy Now
White Play Tent
$259
Buy Now
Reptangles
$26
Buy Now
Hot Wheels R/C Star Wars Darth Vader Vehicle
$22
Buy Now
NHL Arena
$60
Buy Now
Mega Bloks Minions Flying Hot Dogs set
$8
Buy Now
FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin’ Dragon
$63
Buy Now
Perplexus Maze Game
$20
Buy Now
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope
$45
Buy Now
Amazon Fire Kids Edition
$100
Buy Now
Organic Flannel Episode 8 Scenic Duvet
$89
Buy Now
Star Wars Fluffballs
$30
Buy Now
Zoomer Chimp
$70
Buy Now
Marvel Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Tech FX Mask
$14
Buy Now
Pie Face Showdown
$25
Buy Now
My Golden Ticket
$29
Buy Now
Barbie Hello Dreamhouse Playset
$240
Buy Now
Disney Elena of Avalor and Princess Isabel
$18
Buy Now
Poppy's Styling Station
$20
Buy Now
Paw Patrol Monkey Temple Playset
$30
Buy Now
Lego Friends Stephanie's Soccer Practice
$33
Buy Now
Barbie Digital Makeover Mirror
$25
Buy Now
Design Your Own Super Hero Cape
$48
Buy Now
DC Super-Villains Figurines Set
$24
Buy Now
Make Your Own Snow Globe Kit
$25
Buy Now
UNICEF Kid Power Band
$40
Buy Now
Chewbacca Electronic Mask
$26
Buy Now
Razor Graffiti Chalk Scooter
$33
Buy Now
Flash Cards
$25
Buy Now
Outside the Lines
$18
Buy Now
FS-USA/Mega Marbles Marble Fun Run 80 Piece Set
$16
Buy Now
Sbyke P16
$111
Buy Now
Laser Pegs
$60
Buy Now
Quattro
$40
Buy Now
Lego City Heavy Haul Train
$200
Buy Now
Hasbro
$22
Buy Now
Crayola Fashion Superstar
$20
Buy Now
Sew Cool Maker
$30
Buy Now
furReal My Poopin' Pup
$17
Buy Now
Hover Girl
$27
Buy Now
Cinderella's Magical Transforming Carriage
$44
Buy Now
NHL-branded Gametime Rinks
$150
Buy Now
smaller options
$30
Buy Now
Tetris Link
$18
Buy Now
Marvel Super-hearo Headphones
$25
Buy Now
Nerf's Firevision Sports Football
$18
Buy Now
Curiosity Kits Lava Rock Volcano
$13
Buy Now
Max Tow Truck
$45
Buy Now
Boogie Board
$27
Buy Now
Creativity For Kids X-Treme Sticker Maker Set
$28
Buy Now
Fireworks Light Show in My Room
$27
Buy Now
Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books One to 28
$120
Buy Now
Soccer Challenge Indoor Soccer Game
$37
Buy Now
Razor's FlashRider 360
$69
Buy Now
Stanley Cup Presentation Set
$7
Buy Now
My Little Pony Guardians of Harmony figures
$7
Buy Now
Star Wars Furbacca
$49
Buy Now
Mancala For Kids
$12
Buy Now
Barbie Photo Fashion Doll
$21
Buy Now
MindWare Q-Ba-Maze Big Box
$40
Buy Now
The Lil' Turtle
$25
Buy Now
Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Boppers Set
$16
Buy Now
Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
$50
Buy Now
Battleship Board Game
$12
Buy Now
Meltdown Art Set
$10
Buy Now
Elenco Electronic Snap Circuits, Jr. Kit
$31
Buy Now
Disney Descendants Head Hints Game
$14
Buy Now
Crayola Air Marker Sprayer
$22
Buy Now
Klutz's Mini Erasers kit
$17
Buy Now
Skylanders SuperChargers
$25
Buy Now
Rip and Stick Duct Tape Wallet Kit
$9
Buy Now
Nerf Rebelle Agent Bow Blaster
$8
Buy Now
complete Topps set
$20
Buy Now
Bounce-Off
$12
Buy Now
Descendants CDG Karaoke Machine
$75
Buy Now
bakeware, aprons, and utensils
$10
Buy Now
Dareway Revolution 12 Volt Powered Ride-On
$215
Buy Now
Shopkins Season 3 Scoops Ice-Cream Truck Playset
$40
Buy Now
Moulin Roty Les Valises Sewing Kit
$65
Buy Now
Hulk Lab Smash
$57
Buy Now
incredible robot
$180
Buy Now
new construction toy
$15
Buy Now
Star Wars starter pack
$52
Buy Now
NBA Heroes Arena Set
$20
Buy Now
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and more
$15
Buy Now
Lego Friends Adventure Camp Rafting
$24
Buy Now
BB-8 LEGO Set
$100
Buy Now
Wearables Stunt Plane USA Corrugated Construction Role Play Toy
$26
Buy Now
My Friendship Bracelet Maker Kit
$28
Buy Now
Angry Birds Star Wars Jenga Death Star Game
$25
Buy Now
Droid Inventor Kit
$40
Buy Now
K'Nex Model Building Set
$28
Buy Now
Nerf's Firevision Sports Football
$15
Buy Now
Selfie Mic Music Set
$32
Buy Now
Klutz's Mini Erasers kit
$22
Buy Now
piece of jewelry
$58
Buy Now
Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster
$35
Buy Now
deluxe set
$340
Buy Now
Fuze Bike FX Wheel Writer
$14
Buy Now
i-loom
$47
Buy Now
Ripstik Caster Board
$50
Buy Now
bakeware, aprons, and utensils
$40
Buy Now
Singing Machine Lights & Recording Karaoke
$130
Buy Now
Flash Tattoos
$5
Buy Now
Crazy Lights Magic Water Speakers
$30
Buy Now
The Game of Life Fame Edition
$35
Buy Now
BOOMco. Dynamag Blaster
$17
Buy Now
Simon Swipe
$15
Buy Now
HEXBUG Tony Hawk Circuit Boards Skatepark
$39
Buy Now
Swish
$13
Buy Now
Monopoly Here & Now Game: US Edition
$10
Buy Now
chess set
$27
Buy Now
Meccano MeccaNoid G15 KS
$120
Buy Now
Hyper Toss
$13
Buy Now
the deluxe set
$11
Buy Now
Star Wars Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber
$31
Buy Now
Alex Spa Sketch It Nail Pens
$24
Buy Now
Fingerling Baby Monkeys
$15
Buy Now
Build-A-Bear Stuffing Workshop
$35
Buy Now
3Doodler Create
$85
Buy Now
DIY Hair Garlands
$18
Buy Now
Nerf Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster
$29
Buy Now
Polaroid PIC-300 Instant Film Camera
$70
Buy Now
The Zoomer Meowzies
$30
Buy Now
Adidas miCoach Smart Soccer Ball
$200
Buy Now
Franklin Sports Quikset Air Hockey Table
$85
Buy Now
Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker
$46
Buy Now
Emily + Meritt Wish Box
$40
Buy Now
Tinker Crate
$20
Buy Now
littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit
$200