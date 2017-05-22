Mom Finally Understood Good Parenting After a "Compliment" From a Child Therapist

Sometimes it takes a stranger's words to put everything about parenting into perspective, but for Australian mommy blogger Constance Hall, it was a conversation with a child therapist. Constance is just like many other parents in the sense that she's losing her mind and a lot of sleep thanks to her kids. Each night, she wonders what the next day will bring, but after a child therapist looked at Constance's kids and said "you're such a good mum," that's when she lost it.

Constance took to Facebook to tell her fans how she reacted when receiving that "compliment," and it's something every parent needs to be reminded of once in a while.

"Feeling like a total fraud I blurted, 'I don't feel like a good mum. The kids are driving me so crazy, I'm losing my temper and falling asleep at night wondering where I'm going to get the patience for another day,'" she wrote in a powerful Facebook post. But it was the therapist's comment that changed everything she thought about being a "good" parent.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it's something she said she'll never forget . . .

"Babies cry, it's how they communicate. Toddlers scream, children whine and teenagers complain. Then mums say the words 'for f*ck's sake' under their breath before ever responding. It's how we communicate. But guess what Con? It's better than silence. A house full of screaming kids and fighting teenagers and a parent who's being thrown every question and request is a healthy one to me. It's the silent children, the scared toddlers, the teenagers that don't come home, and the parents who aren't in communication with their children that I worry about. And kids don't drive you crazy, you were crazy already. That's why you had them."

Constance wrote, "And just like that, I felt like a good parent again."

Sometimes it takes a third-party perspective for you to remember that parenting is all about the chaos; it's about screaming because you stepped on a Lego you asked your child to put away a million times, and if it wasn't loud and messy, that's when you'd need to worry. Constance closed her post with some advice for other parents feeling the same way: "Deep breaths, you're doing a good job."