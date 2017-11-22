 Skip Nav
Parenting
The Best DIY Gifts to Make For Kids

Store shelves are lined with shiny gifts that kids can't wait to see making their way into your home, but is there anything more cherished than a gift made by Mom and Dad (or their grandparents or aunts and uncles)? We think not!

Making a gift or two for your children this holiday is not only a way to show you care but also a great way to teach tots the value of handmade gifts. To get some handmade inspiration, check out these 24 ideas, some of which are included in this round-up of DIY gifts for everyone.

Watercolor Japanese Windsocks
Hungry Monster Bookmarks
Felt Unicorns
DIY Guess Who
Washi Tape Car Track
Sock Monkeys
(Avengers) Pillow Cases
Shark Purse
Traveling Lunchbox Dollhouse
Glitter Slime
Sidewalk Chalk
DIY Playhouses
Handkerchief Dolls
Jello Cookies and Play Dough
Constellation Flashlight
Colorful Shakers
Dyed Wooden Blocks
Minnie Mobile
An Almost 100 Percent Completely Recycled Play Kitchen
Photo Jars
Disney Autograph Book
Button Bracelet
Button Jewelry
Baby Clothes Quilt
