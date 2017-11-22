The Best DIY Gifts to Make For Kids

Store shelves are lined with shiny gifts that kids can't wait to see making their way into your home, but is there anything more cherished than a gift made by Mom and Dad (or their grandparents or aunts and uncles)? We think not!

Making a gift or two for your children this holiday is not only a way to show you care but also a great way to teach tots the value of handmade gifts. To get some handmade inspiration, check out these 24 ideas, some of which are included in this round-up of DIY gifts for everyone.