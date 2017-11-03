Disney's New Frozen Desserts Are Worth Hearing Your Kids Sing "Let It Go" Again

Walt Disney World is gradually giving us more incentives to visit during this holiday season. In addition to the several holiday celebrations taking place across Magic Kingdom and Epcot, Disney also announced a festive new event at Hollywood Studios. And you know what that means: new parties, new treats.

Disney recently gave a first look at its holiday menu, starting with the desserts available during Hollywood Studios' Flurry of Fun event. In addition to a flight of spiked hot chocolate, red velvet whoopie pies, and a massive chocolate yule log, the park also introduced a line of desserts inspired by Frozen's Olaf!

Though you might be on a Frozen cleanse following the initial craze — we don't blame you — these new desserts look pretty incredible. Check them out ahead.