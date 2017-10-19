Will Ferrell No Texting During Dinner Videos
So Will Ferrell Thinks You Should Put Your Damn Phones Down During Dinner
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
So Will Ferrell Thinks You Should Put Your Damn Phones Down During Dinner
Once you get your kiddos their very own cell phones, the struggle to divert their eyes from the screens for more than 30 seconds is a Herculean feat. Thankfully for parents everywhere, Will Ferrell has officially taken their side and has a message for people who can't seem to get through a meal without sending a text: put the damn phone down!
The comedian and actor partnered with Common Sense Media to make his point in a series of belly-achingly funny commercials called #DeviceFreeDinners that shows how ridiculous it looks when you're glued to your device 24/7.
And as to be expected, anything that includes Will Ferrell is downright hilarious.
0previous images
-27more images