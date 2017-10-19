 Skip Nav
Parenting Tips and Advice
7 Tips That Make Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave Easier
Parenting
I'm a Family Psychologist and These Are the 20 Most Common Parenting Mistakes I See
Parenting
Your Kids . . . According to Zodiac Signs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
So Will Ferrell Thinks You Should Put Your Damn Phones Down During Dinner

Once you get your kiddos their very own cell phones, the struggle to divert their eyes from the screens for more than 30 seconds is a Herculean feat. Thankfully for parents everywhere, Will Ferrell has officially taken their side and has a message for people who can't seem to get through a meal without sending a text: put the damn phone down!

The comedian and actor partnered with Common Sense Media to make his point in a series of belly-achingly funny commercials called #DeviceFreeDinners that shows how ridiculous it looks when you're glued to your device 24/7.

And as to be expected, anything that includes Will Ferrell is downright hilarious.

Related
4 Things to Know Before Getting Your Child a Cell Phone
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosParenting HumorParentingWill Ferrell
Parenting
The Story Behind a Foster Child Finally Feeling "Joy" at Disney World Will Make You Melt
by Murphy Moroney
Will Ferrell Talking About Anchorman on Seth Meyers 2017
Late Night Highlights
You'll Never Look at Anchorman the Same Way After Hearing What It Was Originally About
by Quinn Keaney
Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell Answer Internet Questions Video
Celebrity Interviews
This Photo Tells You All You Need to Know About Amy and Will's Latest Interview
by Caitlin Hacker
Buddy the Elf's Love Lessons
Will Ferrell
15 Ways Elf Taught Us How to Love Others Even More Than Syrup
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Ask Your Partner For Help With Kids
Family Life
When This Mom Leaked in Public, Her Husband Did 1 Simple Thing to Make Her Feel Amazing
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds