 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
10 Fire Safety Tips That Will Teach Your Kids More Than Stop, Drop, and Roll
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Just Launched an Out-of-This-World Collection, and It's So Good — Trust Us!
Kid Shopping
Exclusive! Here's the Hatchimals Surprise You Can Only Get at Walmart
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Fire Safety Tips That Will Teach Your Kids More Than Stop, Drop, and Roll

Fire safety is a topic we should all be discussing with our children more frequently. Not only does it seem like everything is a fire hazard these days, but as parents, we all know that sinking feeling when our kids get ahold of something they shouldn't. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there were more than 1.3 million fires reported in the United States in 2016. Even more troubling is that their study found that fire play by children started an average of more than 49,000 fires per year with 43 percent of those fires stemming from children under the age of 6.

Long story short: kids loooove things they shouldn't, which is all the more reason to actively educate your little ones on fire safety. Whether that means having a detailed family plan in case of an emergency or just showing them this list (GIFs make everything more interesting), we have 10 tips to help keep your children safe.

Related
5 Myths and Truths About Kids' Internet Safety
Don't touch matches.
Learn how to use a fire extinguisher.
Avoid getting close to a stove when it's on.
Stay away from jumper cables.
Don't play with electric cords.
Don't leave burning candles unattended.
Don't ignore the smoke detector beeps.
Have an escape plan ready.
Touch doorknobs before opening doors.
Stop, drop, and roll!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Little KidsParenting Tips And AdviceKidsSafetyFamily
Kids
If You Go Down the Playground Slide With Your Kid, You Need to Stop Right Now
by Kate Schweitzer
Non-Registry Baby Gifts
Pregnancy
10 Things to Buy a Mom-to-Be — Even If They're Not on Her Registry
by Tyler Atwood paid for by Target
Easy Kids' Outfit Ideas For Your Holiday Photos
Kids
How to Get Your Kids Holiday Photo Ready . . . Without a Meltdown!
by Amanda Murray paid for by H&M
Black Friday Toy Deals 2017
Little Kids
Don't Miss These Black Friday Toy Deals That Will Help You Save Money!
by Katharine Stahl
Gifts For Every Kid on Your List
Kids
These Gifts Will Make Every Kid on Your List Freak Out
by Lynne Lavelle paid for by Target
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds