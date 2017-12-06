10 Fire Safety Tips That Will Teach Your Kids More Than Stop, Drop, and Roll

Fire safety is a topic we should all be discussing with our children more frequently. Not only does it seem like everything is a fire hazard these days, but as parents, we all know that sinking feeling when our kids get ahold of something they shouldn't. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there were more than 1.3 million fires reported in the United States in 2016. Even more troubling is that their study found that fire play by children started an average of more than 49,000 fires per year with 43 percent of those fires stemming from children under the age of 6.

Long story short: kids loooove things they shouldn't, which is all the more reason to actively educate your little ones on fire safety. Whether that means having a detailed family plan in case of an emergency or just showing them this list (GIFs make everything more interesting), we have 10 tips to help keep your children safe.